Hello, June…

Not only is it a new month, it’s a new week and with every new week comes plenty of fun things to do in Dubai. From foreign films to a business lunch, ladies night and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, June 3

Treat yourself to a very special cookie box from Billionaire Cookies

If you don’t know yet, What’s On is celebrating its 45th birthday this June. Not only do we have a very special super-sized issue to sink your teeth into, we are also offering 45 days of epic prizes. But that’s not all, we also have a limited edition birthday collab with Billionaire Cookies. For Dhs45 (get it?), the What’s On x BC Birthday Box offers a trio of fabulously festive cookies – two birthday cake flavoured cookies topped with rainbow-coloured sprinkles and, the pièce de résistance is What’s On’s very own cookie flavour – the not-so-humble cinnamon cheesecake. Have we got your mouth watering? Order via Deliveroo, noon, talabat, or Chatfood.

Billionaire Cookies x What’s On, trio of cookies for Dhs45, @billionairecookiesdubai

Catch an Italian flick at Cinema Akil

Everyone’s favourite independent art house cinema in the GCC, Cinema Akil has returned with Italian Film Week, so if you’re a fan of foreign films, head to Alserkal Avenue. The film festival ends on June 6, so you still have time to incorporate a film or two to your busy schedule. You can read more here. Tickets are priced at Dhs52.50 per pass. Schedules are subject to change, so make sure to stay up to date online.

Italian Film Week, Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, until Jun 6, Dhs52.50 per ticket, @cinemaakil

Tuesday, June 4

Check out a coffee-centric pop-up at Alserkal Avenue

Specialty coffee, Mokha 1450 is hosting a pop-up experience at Tonique Collective at Alserkal Avenue and is a great place to pick up some coffee sips to cool down this summer. The pop-up combines Mokha 1450’s expertly crafted coffees with Tonique’s expertise in crafting the perfect 0% cocktail. Highlights include mokha martini, salted old fashioned, cafe nogroni, and more. You’ll also find traditional coffee options from espressos to flat whites and cappuccinos plus expertly brewed coffee using Chemex, V60, Aeropress etc

Mokha 1450 x Tonique Collective, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, until Dec 2024, @mokha1450 | @toniquecollective

Hit the pause button at Banyan Tree Dubai

A spa treatment is a great way to relax, but throw in a lunch with an afternoon of soaking in the sun and that is one perfect way to melt all the stress away. And Banyan Tree Dubai is inviting you to do just this over the summer. For Dhs550 (Monday to Thursday), you can unwind with a bespoke 60-minute spa treatment with a soothing foot bath and herbal refreshment, followed by a refreshing two-course lunch at the chic Mediterranean with Southern French flair inspired Alizée. After this, you can retreat to the resort’s pools and beach. The deal is also available from Friday to Sunday for Dhs650. Book your spot on 04 556 6666 or email reservations-dubai@banyantree.com.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Dubai, Dubai, lunch and spa treatment – Dhs550 Mon to Thurs and Dhs650 Fri to Sat, valid until Aug 31, Tel: (0)4 556 6666, @banyantreedxb

Wednesday, June 5

Tuck into a business lunch at Bistro Aamara

If you find yourself around the World Trade Centre area at lunch time, head on over to Bistro Aamara. From 12pm to 3pm, you can enjoy a three-course lunch for Dhs125 with flavours from the Far East to the West. You can pick three from soups and salads, small plates, large plates or desserts. Reserve on 052 573 5723.

voco Hotel, 2nd Floor, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, daily 12pm to 3pm, Dhs125 for business lunch, Tel: (0)52 573 5723. bistroaamara.ae

Go chicken wing crazy at Buffalo Wings & Rings

Fan of chicken wings? Head on over to Buffalo Wings & Rings on Wednesday and feast. You can pick from a number of their delicious lip-smacking sauces for just Dhs3 per wing. The sky (or your appetite) is the limit. It’s a great pocket-friendly mid-week feast. The best news? It’s available all day long.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, DIFC, Liberty House, Level C and JLT, Cluster U, Lake Level. hi.bwr-intl.com

Thursday, June 6

Enjoy sunset at Buhayra Lounge

Watch the sun set slowly on a floating deck overlooking the Dubai Fountain at Buhayra Lounge. For Dhs225, you can enjoy a selection of mocktails, two starters and premium hubbly bubbly from 6pm to 8pm. Book your spot on 04 428 7961 or email dineatpalacedowntown@palacehotels.com

Buhayrah Lounge, Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard Downtown Dubai, Dhs225 per person, weekdays 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) , addresshotels.com

Have loads of fun with the gal group at Boom Battle Bar

Looking for a fun night out with the ladies? Head on over to Boom Battle Bar. There’s crazy golf, axe throwing, darts, basketball and more. For the ladies heading here on Thursday, you can get four drinks, food and crazy golf for just Dhs95. Your fun night will be back by cool tunes from the DJ.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Thu from 8pm to 1am, Dhs95 for 4 drinks, bites and crazy golf. @boom.dxb

Images: Supplied