Get in l*ser, we’re going to the movies…

We love Cinema Akil and we’re positive Cinema Akil loves us, because they keep coming back with exciting happenings each month for us to explore. This time, get ready to pinch your fingers and wave them around to the best of your abilities, because Italian Film Week is back for edition number quattro.

Jet set off to this stunning Italian landscape at this annual film festival, brought to you for the fourth year in a row by everyone’s favourite independent art house cinema in the GCC and resident hotspot for all things vintage on the silver screen. If you’re a cinephile, you’ll love this.

The festival will kick off on Friday, June 31 and will run till Thursday next week, June 6. Expect to witness six incredible films from the world of Italian cinema, the best of the best, the old and the new.

There is also a plus special retrospective tribute to Roberto Rossellini, Italian film director, screenwriter, producer and a neo-realist pioneering legend whose work breathed new life into cinema globally. To pay homage to the man’s genius, the festival will be screening his masterpieces Rome, Open City, Stromboli, and Journey to Italy.

These films have made their rounds at Cannes, Venice and Berlinale, and feature a wonderful mix of international premieres and award-winning classics. The six highly-acclaimed releases will tell riveting stories of identity, familial ties, and growing pains.

Tickets, along with the calendar of screenings and further information about the movies, are available to purchase on cinemaakil.com. Tickets are priced at Dhs52.50 per pass. Schedules are subject to change, so make sure to stay up to date online.

Find the full schedule below

May 31

7pm – OPENING FILM: There’s Still Tomorrow

10pm: Rome, Open City

June 1

3.15pm: Casablanca

4.45pm: Stromboli

7pm: Disco Boy

9pm: Like Sheep Among Wolves

June 2

3.30pm: Journey to Italy

4.15pm: La Chimera

7pm: A Brighter Tomorrow

9.15pm: Stromboli

June 3

7pm: Casablanca

8.30pm: There’s Still Tomorrow

June 4

7pm: La Chimera

9.45pm: Journey to Italy

June 5

7pm: Rome, Open City

9.15pm: Disco Boy

June 6

7pm: Like Sheep Among Wolves

9.15pm: A Brighter Tomorrow

Italian Film Week, Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, May 31 to Jun 6, tickets at Dhs52.50, @cinemaakil

Images: Supplied