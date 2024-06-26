Give a little extra sparkle to the first meal of the day…

Few things are better than catching up with friends over breakfast. But if you’re looking for a breakfast deal with a little extra punch, why not give one of these breakfast and bubbles deals a go. From free-flowing mimosas to bubbly cocktails with your Benedicts, here’s 8 bubbly breakfast deals in Dubai to try.

Mina Brasserie

The chic brasserie at the Four Seasons DIFC is a popular spot for a business breakfast mid-week, but it can also be a refined spot for a catch-up over your favourite breakfast dishes and unlimited bubbles. Order from a la carte options such as the king crab omelet, truffle eggs or a Benedict, or healthy dishes like an acai bowl, oatmeal or avo toast, as well as fresh pastries and an extensive Arabic selection. Available daily from 7am to 11am, you can upgrade your breakfast to include unlimited mimosas or Prosecco for Dhs100.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC, 7am to 11am, daily, a la carte breakfast, Dhs100 for unlimited bubbles. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Gastronomy

Few spreads compare to the breakfast buffet at Atlantis The Royal, where an array of more than 200 dishes awaits guests. Covering everything from continental classics to sizzling live cooking stations and made-to-order eggs, this is a decadent offering that brings the wow-factor to your breakfast spread. While it’s included for guests staying at the hotel, non-guests are welcome to get in on the action for Dhs295, which includes unlimited trips around the array of stations – and as many Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Mary’s as you deem appropriate for the first meal of the day.

Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7am to 12pm, daily, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Cucina

This relaxed yet refined Italian restaurant on the ground floor of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is a lovely to spot to ease into the weekend, serving up an all-you-can-eat breakfast every Saturday and Sunday. Whether you’re an early riser or prefer to lie-in, you can pick a two-hour slot between 8am and midday, to feast your way around their continental classics, baked goods from the cabinet, and selection of cooked-to-order eggs. It’s Dhs99 for food only, or for an extra Dhs50 you can add hot drinks and juices. There’s also an option to upgrade to include pork items for a further Dhs50. And if you want to go all out with free-flowing bubbly, you’ll pay an extra Dhs150, which also includes tea, coffee and juices.

Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 8am to midday, Sat and Sun, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 666 1408. cucinadubai.com

Mezzanine

For a relaxed catch-up with friends, make your way to Mezzanine in Souk Madinat. A chilled-out gastropub with pretty views, their weekend breakfast deal now serves up an a la carte choice of main from the breakfast menu plus free-flowing mimosas for just Dhs99. Dig into options like the full English breakfast, eggs Benedict, or toasted brioche, pair it with free-flowing mimosas from 10am to midday.

Mezzanine, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 10am to 12pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs99. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Bistro Des Arts

A pretty Parisienne-inspired restaurant on the edge of Dubai Marina, there’s tasty deals most days of the week at Bistro Des Arts. Their weekend brunch takes you back to the original meaning of brunch, taking place every Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 2pm. For Dhs119 you get unlimited trips to the continental buffet, an a la carte choice of main, a sweet crepe and unlimited hot beverages. Looking to upgrade to something stronger? Three breakfast cocktails are Dhs85. Bringing the little ones? They’re Dhs40 for the bistro spread and one crepe.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, 9am to 2pm, Sat and Sun, from Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

Boardwalk

On Saturdays and Sundays Boardwalk caters to lovers of a lie-in with its Late Breakfast Affair, which runs from 11.30am to 1pm. It’s priced at Dhs98 per person, and for that you’ll get a breakfast dish from a choice of toasts, a glass of fresh orange juice and a special dessert with a cup of coffee. For an additional Dhs98, you can throw free-flowing mimosas into the equation, bringing this sophisticated waterfront breakfast into brunch territory. With yachts gently bobbing on the water and views across the marina and golf course to the city skyline beyond, Boardwalk is undeniably one of Dubai’s best spots for breakfast with a view.

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, 11.30am to 1pm, Sat and Sun, from Dhs98. Tel: (0)4 205 4647. dubaicreekresort.com

Ula

For a brunch that actually serves breakfast, Ula’s bottomless brunch is as good as it gets. Running every Saturday and Sunday morning, for Dhs225 per person, guests can enjoy one dish from the breakfast menu, alongside unlimited Prosecco, Bellinis or Mimosas. The breakfast menu includes a choice of Greek yoghurt, grilled pita, croissants and pastries, tzatziki, grilled halloumi, eggs any style, smoked salmon, and shakshuka. Unlimited fizz runs between 10am and 12pm, so make sure you arrive on time to make the most of it.

Ula, Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 12pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. uladubai.com

Sfumato

Bellinis, Rossinis and Mimosas on tap? Say less. Sfumato has turned your casual Saturday breakfast up a notch. Guests can enjoy two hours of free-flow drinks from arriving when you order any food item on the breakfast menu. That sounds like a good deal to us.

Sfumato, The Opus by Omniyat, Al A’amal St, Business Bay, Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Tel: (0)58 101 5649 @sfumato.dxb

Images: Supplied