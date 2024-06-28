It’s Mr. X to the Z, Xzibit…

Taking the stage at the Coca-Cola arena this Saturday, June 29, D12 Xzibit and Obie Trice – rap legends are making their way to Dubai. The concert is set to kick off Dubai Summer Surprises.

The concert is the 20th anniversary of the 3 twenty anniversary tour and tickets are still available to purchase here.

Discovered by Dr. Dre, you will know Xzibit for his 2002 album, Man Vs. Machine as well as his incredible hosting skills on MTV shows including Pimp My Ride and Cribs.

D12, also known as The Dirty Dozen, are a 90s hip-hop group that we all know and love. If you don’t know – D12 World, their 2004 album features singles such as Git Up, My Band, and How Come. Legends including Eminem have even been past members of the crew.

Obie Trice, was signed originally to Eminem’s record label, Shady Records. He wrote his debut album Cheers. Now certified platinum the record includes an impressive lineup of artists including Timbaland, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Busta Rhymes.

Together the trio of artists and crew have cemented and left a mark on the hip-hop and rap scene. Expect a night of nostalgia and musical mayhem at the Coca-Cola Arena.

More this year

Later on in the year, we can also get ready for the icon that is Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the here website, priced from Dhs199.

30 Seconds to Mars are also set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this December. The American rock legends will be taking on the stage on December 12 for one night only. Concert tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are now on sale.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Saturday June 29, from Dhs295. hiphopuae.com

Images: Getty and Supplied