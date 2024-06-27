Say hello to My Dogtel…

If you’re looking for a new spot to take your pets to for grooming, doggy daycare or boarding in Dubai then look no further than this new ultra-chic dog hotel – My Dogtel.

Set for its soft launch next month, on July 1 My Dogtel will be welcoming furry guests to experience the venue for a soft opening.

3 of 12

We all know that our pets are more like family furbabies than just little animals living rent-free in our homes, so it’s only fair that we treat them with the same level of luxury as we’d treat ourselves. Enter My Dogtel.

Located in Dubai Investments Park, you can drop your beloved pup off for the day and it’ll only cost you Dhs100 for the day for one dog and an additional dog will cost Dhs70 thereafter.

Saftey for your fur baby

The doggy daycare is designed in such a way that your pups will never want to leave. Complete with an indoor play park, a swimming pool that is chilled and under continuous supervision – what more could he doggos want?

There are dedicated areas for small, medium and large dogs as well as elderly pups and puppies.

For the cooler months there is also an outdoor space where the pets can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. The outdoor area is monitored and perfectly safe for your pets to explore and play to their heart’s content.

Leaving on holiday and have to leave your pets behind?

No bother, My Dogtel also offers boarding services where there are customised kennels that offer a cosy homelike experience.

Couches, cushions, blankets and toys, everything can be provided for your pups making their stay and your experience stress-free. There are varying sizes of rooms that will be allocated to your pets depending on their size.

Even if your pet has dietary needs or medications that need to be taken, the staff are trained to handle any special requirements.

Boarding prices start from Dhs 145 for one night, with an additional fee of Dhs110 for any additional pets and Dhs130 nightly when the pets stay for over 14 nights and the additional fee of Dhs110 for any extra pets.

Just a trim on the sides, please

If you’re only interested in having your pet groomed – this is MyDogtel is your one-stop shop. Whether you just need a nail trim or a full groom, there is a package for whatever your furry friends need.

There is a range of grooming packages that are designed for different coat types, sizes and preferences. A blow-dry and spritz starts from as little as Dhs50 no matter the pet’s size. A full groom will cost from Dhs210.

While you wait there is even a cafe for you to kick back and relax while you wait.

But wait there’s more

At MyDogtel they understand that each pet is unique and requires special attention which is why every furry friend will have personalised care and attention.

At the daycare, whether your pet is a social butterfly or would rather enjoy a quiet nap, their well-trained staff will ensure that the day is tailored to your dog’s needs.

MyDogtel, road B1, Dubai Investments Parks, soft opening July 1. Tel: (0)56 958 0158 mydogtel.com

Images: Supplied