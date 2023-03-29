They’ll have a paw-sitivly fun time…

Pets are our treasures, and we always want them around. But sometimes one of the hardest things a pet owner can do is leave their pet behind when travelling. But luckily in Dubai, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to the different pet kennels to choose from.

For a worry-free time spent away from your pet, and one they will absolutely enjoy, consider these places below…

Here are 6 of the best pet kennels in Dubai for your fur baby.

Dubai Kennels and Cattery

Arguably one of the most well-known kennels and vets in the city, Dubai Kennels and Cattery (DKC) is a trusted boarder who will make sure that your little loved one is well looked after. Labelling themselves as a pet hotel, DKC offers an all-around pet care experience for your fluffy friends or your feathered or scaly friends too. That’s right, DKC offers boarding for just about any animal that could require a home away from home. You name the pet, they probably will have a space for them.

Dubai Kennels and Cattery, Umm Ramool, boarding starts from Dhs140 per day for dogs, Dhs115 per day for cats. dkc.ae @dkc.animal.people

PetBae

Looking for a one-stop shop pet sitter? Then look no further than PetBae. This innovative platform connects pet owners to the perfect pet sitter. While it isn’t your traditional pet kennel, PetBae offers a more personalised experience for those who don’t like the typical kennel or cattery. The platform is very simple to use and all you have to do is visit their website here, fill in the simple details of your pet and what you’re looking for and you will get the help you need .

petbae.com

Urban Tails

Spacious, with daily activities for your pups to get involved in – Urban Tails offers a resort-like feel for your furry friends to enjoy and get involved in. In some of the suites, there are even webcams set up so you can see exactly what your pet is getting up to. They also allow you to bring in any blankets or toys that might make your pet feel more at home.

Urban Tails Resort, Dubai Investment Park 2, from Dhs140 per day for dogs, Dhs95 per day for cats. urbantailsdubai.com @urbantailsdubai

Fetch

From daycare to training, boarding and beyond — Fetch offers your pets an all-encompassing experience. Focusing on each boarder’s activity level and temperant, Fetch ensures that each pup is looked after in a manner that best suits the boarder. The crew is around 24/7 to make sure any special requests for instructions are carried out, so you are guaranteed that your pupper is taken care of.

Fetch, 19d Street, Al Quoz 3, from Dhs130 for small dogs, Dhs350 premium package. fetchdubai.com

My Second Home

With a simple mission, to create a safe and enriching environment that seeks to replicate home life and the same level of love, and attention. My Second Home provides just that, with over 60,000 square feet of park space, the daycare also has three pools that have transformed the play area for away-from-home socialisation. What’s more, My Second Home has two branches for your to choose from, Dubai Investment Park and Al Quoz.

My Second Home, two branches in DIP and Al Quoz, from Dhs150 for small dogs, Dhs200 for large dogs. @mysecondhomedubai.

BarkPark

While some might think that this area is only available to pets that are looking to play for the day, BarkPark in fact offers boarding for your pups and cats. too. Short-term and long-term stays are available, and BarkPark offers some of the most bespoke services, with access to the park, which means days full of play with toys.

BarkPark, Al Awir, Dhs120 per night for non-members. barkparkdubai.com @barkparkdubai

