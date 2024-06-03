It’s going to be a dazzling display…

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, and if you’re already making plans in Abu Dhabi, make sure it includes the grand Eid-Al Adha fireworks display. The fireworks will take place at three spots across the capital, and as usual, it’s bound to be a night the whole family will enjoy.

Here’s where you can see Eid Al Adha fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Corniche

The Abu Dhabi Corniche stretches eight kilometres and has children’s play areas, cafes and restaurants. It may be too warm to stay outdoors, but pick a restaurant and cafe which offers views of the picturesque Arabian Gulf where you can enjoy a meal while you wait for the fireworks to begin at 9pm.

Al Dhafra

In Al Dhafra, fireworks will be launched from three different locations: the Public Park, Madinat Zayed, and Al Marfa. If you’re heading to the park, go prepped with a picnic blanket and camping chairs so you can sit back and relax as you watch the dazzling display. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9pm and will last five minutes.

Spending time in Al Ain over Eid Al Adha? Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium will be showcasing fireworks from 9pm. Head to the renowned stadium to nab a good spot to watch the dazzling display.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is the second and the largest of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, according to astrological calculations, is likely to correspond to Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19 as public holiday. So, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a five-day break with work resuming on Thursday, June 20.

Remember though, the confirmation of dates all depend on the sighting of the moon. We’re keeping our eyes on the news and we will let you know as soon as dates are confirmed.