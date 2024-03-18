The next long weekend could be a glorious nine-day break…

If you’re in need of a getaway and wondering when the next public holiday is in 2024, you have come to the right place. Here, we take a look at the upcoming public holidays – and precious long weekends – to look forward to.

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

Under the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Cabinet announced a full list of public holidays for 2024 at the end of last year.

The next official holiday of 2024 will be after the Holy Month of Ramadan, when the UAE celebrates Eid Al Fitr from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Ramadan 29 corresponds to Monday, April 8 on the Gregorian calendar, meaning this is the first day of the Eid public holiday.

Depending on the moon, Ramadan will last for either 29 or 30 days. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will get six days off for Eid, from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Thursday, April 11. Those who have a Saturday-Sunday weekend will have a six-day break with work resuming on Friday, April 12.

If it’s a 30-day Ramadan, the Eid break will run from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Friday, April 12 (Shawwal 3). Meaning those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a nine-day break with work resuming on Monday, April 15.

Because the Islamic Calendar is based on lunar months — it means that for these dates to be confirmed in the Gregorian calendar (the traditional January to December version), there has to be a sighting of the moon in a very specific phase. We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials.

After Eid Al Fitr, it will be the dual public holidays of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha 2024. Both dependent on the sighting of the moon, they’re likely to correspond to Saturday June 15 and then Sunday June 16 to Tuesday June 18, meaning a four-day weekend could follow.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcements.

Featured image: Getty Images