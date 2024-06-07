Just smile and wave boys, smile and wave…

As of September 3, you will be able to book Emirates flights and fly (very safely, sans crash landing) to Madagascar. The flights will be operated four times a week and will operate via the Seychelles.

I wish I could go to the wild

The weekly flights from Dubai to Antanavario will operate four times a week as a means of optimising points between Europe, the Far East and West Asia as well as the GCC.

The flight will depart from Dubai to Seychelles at 8.55am, arriving in Mahe, Seychelles at 1.35pm before departing from Mahe and arriving in Ananavario at 4.50pm, .

Your return flight will have you leaving Antanavario at 6.35pm, landing in Mahe at 10.20pm, before departing to Dubai at 11.50pm and landing in Dubai at 4.20am the next morning.

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. We can all rest assured that this flight will not be operated by penguins nor will there be a zebra on rollerscates.

You can already book your tickets here. A return ticket will cost from Dhs4,350 return.

Other new flight routes

This year Emirates also announced that the world class airline will be resuming flights to Lagos, Nigeria as of October 1, 2024. The flights will be operated using the Boeing 777 and the flights will be daily. Passengers will be able to take off daily from Dubai at 9.45am, and the return flight from Lagos is at 5.30pm.

The flight lasts approximately seven hours. You can already book your tickets for the flight on Tuesday, October 1 and return tickets are priced from Dhs2,940.

The airline also recently announced 10 new A350s that were added to the fleet in March of this year, with nine destinations already operational for the aircraft. For the full list of destinations, click here.

Emirates.com

Images: Unsplash