New brunches for foodie feasts on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons…

If you’re in Dubai this summer, it’s the perfect opportunity to sample your way around the city’s top indoor restaurants, many of which throw brilliant brunches to keep you well-fed on weekends. From amazonian-inspired sharing menus in DIFC, to a New York-inspired Sunday brunch in The Greens, we’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s best new brunches to check out this summer.

Saturday

Amazonico

Amazónico Dubai introduces its new brunch in May, where guests are welcome to a tropical oasis in DIFC with resident DJs and live performances. Indulge in their flavourful Latin-inspired dishes, such as ginshake nigiri, arepas con carne, and other revamped dishes, paired with handcrafted drinks to keep you hydrated on a summer afternoon.

Amazonico, DIFC Pavilion, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs795 premium. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Bull & Bear

Transporting you to bustling New York without the price of a flight, Bull & Bear’s new Saturday brunch is a sophisticated afternoon soiree. Fusing the pulsating energy of Wall Street with the smooth sounds of live jazz, Bull & Bear’s brunch offers a four-course menu paired with unlimited drinks. You’ll tuck in to rounds of Dibba Bay oysters, starters of burrata and prawn cocktail, and the BB butcher block, paired with live performances that make you feel like you’re in a sophisticated New York jazz bar. Throughout the afternoon, as the stock bell rings expect special surprises like rounds of espresso martinis, to add an extra layer of excitement to proceedings.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs355 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs650 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

Take a trip to the Deep South at the summer edition of the Deep South Social Brunch. Now taking place inside a summer tent on the terrace, you can still enjoy the Burj Khalifa and pretty canal backdrop, while tucking in to an all-new menu of Southern American flavours and refreshing drinks. It kicks off with cold plates of steak tartare and tuna ceviche, followed by hot starters like buttermilk fried chicken and padron peppers. Then, order an a la carte main from the wood fired selection, then sedate your sweet tooth with sticky date pudding, milk chocolate tart, or churros with cinnamon sugar.

Firelake Grill House & Cocktail Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @firelake_dubai

Li’Brasil

Prefer to do your Saturday brunching in the evening? Li’Brasil has two sittings for its ‘Rio De Beirut’ brunch on Saturdays from 5pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Inspired by the vibrant colours and flavours of Rio de Janeiro and Beirut, it’s a multi-dimensional foodie experience complete with sips, music, and entertainment all inspired by the rich cultural tapestries of Brazil and Lebanon. It starts with hot mezze, then there’s the Li’Brasil Churrasco, featuring rack of lamb, chicken kebab, jumbo prawns, and more. It’s all washed down with cocktails like Caipirinhas and white chocolate martinis, as well as wines, spirits and beers.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 5pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Saturday, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 sparkling. Tel: (0)4) 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Luigia

If you’re looking for a relaxed family-friendly way to spend a Saturday afternoon, then head to Luigia. Inviting guests to savour an array of Italian classics in a lively and welcoming atmosphere, this bright red hued restaurant in the Rixos Premium JBR serves up a set menu and free flowing drinks, with packages from Dhs249. Don’t miss the pizza, they serve up some of the best in the city.

Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs249 soft, Dhs289 house. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

Miss Lily’s

Known and loved for its brilliant nights out, Miss Lily’s summer brunch has returned with a brand new look. Taking place on saturdays from 2pm to 6pm, throw it back to the noughties with groovy hip hop and R&B beats, and feast on a menu of weekly-changing menu with highlights like bbq wings, jerk chicken and a carving station featuring jerk brisket. Before you hit the dancefloor, a ‘finish the lyric’ competition invites you to test your music knowledge, with some top prizes up for grabs.

Miss Lily’s, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 2pm to 6pm, Saturday, Dhs295 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 premium. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. @misslilysdxb

Reform Social & Grill

A nostalgic trip to the beaches of Blackpool and Brighton for Brits spending their summer in Dubai, Reform’s tent is now a giant beach hut in the pub’s garden. Be transported back to Blighty with a Saturday three-course brunch menu of British seaside favourites, like shrimp cocktail, giant sausage roll, fish an chips, and Angus hot dogs. For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert buffet station includes vanilla-stuffed doughnuts, Eton Mess, and. refreshing frozen popsicles. It’s Dhs225 including soft drinks, or upgrade to include jugs of pimms and margarita for Dhs150 or mimosa jugs for Dhs200. Beer buckets are Dhs125, whilst selected craft beers are Dhs33.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs225 soft. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

Roberto’s

DIFC’s beloved fine-dining Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, is bringing a slice of la dolce vita to you this summer with the launch of their highly-anticipated new Saturday brunch: Sorrento Brunch. Guests can indulge in a a vibrant celebration of Mediterranean flavours and Italian zest at the brand-new brunch, taking place from 12.30pm to 4pm, followed by an electrifying after-brunch party from 4pm to 7pm. The highlight of the offering is the diverse array of drinks stations, featuring a selection of spirits, cocktails, aperol spritz, limoncello spritz, beer, wines, prosecco, and refreshing limoncello shots. For an extra twist, guests shouldn’t miss the booze-infused calippos and the unique pass-around oyster trolley service. As they wine and dine, guests will enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment featuring a live DJ, dancers, and a live singer.

Roberto’s Ristorante, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, from Dhs375. Tel: (0)4 386 0066. @robertosdubai

StreetXO

Launching this weekend and happening every Saturday thereafter is StreetXOland Brunch. Taking place at star chef Dabiz Munoz’ StreetXO in One&Only One Za’abeel, prepare to embark on a flavour packed journey through diverse dishes, paired with Instagrammable cocktails and show-stopping entertainment. The sharing-style menu promises elevated street food with global inspirations, particularly from Spain and the Far East. The menu features dishes like the wagyu croquetas, sweet and sour hamachi octopus tacos, and bogavante featuring king crab and caviar. The top chef is in town for the grand launch this weekend, too.

StreetXO, One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs444 soft, Dhs555 house, Dhs777 premium. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxodubai

XU

Chinese restaurant XU at Kempinksi Hotel Mall of the Emirates has a brand new brunch every Saturday. The Karaoke Brunch promises a four-hour package of Chinese-inspired sharing plates, free-flowing drinks, and the opportunity to sing your heart out with high-energy karaoke. The brunch menu features an array of appetizers, perfect for grazing on as you catch up, followed by a selection of dim sum, main courses and a dessert platter.

XU, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs425 beer and wine, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

Sunday

42 Midtown

Bringing a slice of the Big Apple to The Greens is The New Yorker Sunday brunch at 42 Midtown. Book in for a two-hour slot any time between 12pm to 5pm, and sample your way through sweet treats like home-made banana bread, fluffy waffles and pancakes, or cranberry scones, or savoury sharing portions of breakfast burrata, confit mushroom toast, and steak & eggs. Pair it with soft drinks and coffee for Dhs149, or mimosas and Bloody Mary’s for Dhs249.

42 Midtown, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, 12pm to 5pm, Sunday, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @42midtowndxb

Iris

While Saturdays at Iris are for one of the city’s liveliest party brunches, Sundays are a more relaxed – but still fun and vibrant – affair. The Brunch Club is the name of their new event, which will see the bar collaborate with local food brands to bring a variety of pop-ups to the foodie side of things. Akhu Manoushe, a cherished local bakery delights guests with a selection manaeesh. Birria Tacos, the beloved culinary hotspot born from a weekly hip-hop gathering, dishes out their renowned tacos. For a tantalizing taste of Italy, guests can opt for Lissimo, an authentic supper club helmed by one of Dubai’s burgeoning culinary talents. End your brunch on a sweet note with the authentic Arabic ice cream brand MAMA BOOZA.

Iris, Meydan, 2pm to 6pm, Sunday, Dhs230 wine, Dhs310 house, Dhs520 premium. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

Torno Subito

Massimo Bottura’s pastel-hued Torno Subito has a new Sunday brunch designed to transport you back to summers in the 1960s on the Italian Riviera. Tutti a Tavola invites diners to indulge in a diverse selection of delectable Italian dishes in a family-style sharing atmosphere with live entertainment.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium, Dhs725 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai