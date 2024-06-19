Here's all the new movies to catch in the cinema this week
Of beating the post-Eid blues…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
The Bikeriders
Releasing: June 20
Cast: Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler
The King Tide
Releasing: June 20
Cast: Frances Fisher, Clayne Crawford, Alix West Lefler
The Exorcism
Releasing: June 20
Cast: Russell Crowe, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey
Breathe
Releasing: June 20
Cast: Sam Worthington, Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich
An East Flatbush mother and daughter, barely surviving in an oxygen-less world, must band together to protect each other when intruders arrive claiming to know their missing father.
