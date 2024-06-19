Of beating the post-Eid blues…

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

The Bikeriders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bikeriders (@bikeridersfilm)



Releasing: June 20

Cast: Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler

The Bikeriders follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

Book here.

The King Tide

Releasing: June 20

Cast: Frances Fisher, Clayne Crawford, Alix West Lefler

After discovering a child with mysterious powers awash on their shores, the once peaceful community devolves into civil war, torn over the belief that the child is the next saviour.

Book here.

The Exorcism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Exorcism (@theexorcismfilm)



Releasing: June 20

Cast: Russell Crowe, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey

The Exorcism stars Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Book here.

Breathe

Releasing: June 20

Cast: Sam Worthington, Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich

An East Flatbush mother and daughter, barely surviving in an oxygen-less world, must band together to protect each other when intruders arrive claiming to know their missing father.

Book here.

Images: Socials