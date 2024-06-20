For pilates fans who are looking to step it up a notch…

Redefining the modern-day workout, London’s renowned pilates studio KARVE is set to open its doors in Dubai. The brand’s first branch will open in Alserkal Avenue this Sunday, June 23, inviting fitness fanatics to sweat and sculpt with its unique Transformer pilates classes.

The new KARVE Dubai will have the same New York loft-inspired studio as the Kensington one and centers around their signature low-impact, high-intensity pilates sessions.

Unlike your typical zen-like pilates studio, KARVE promises a “new style of workout” with pulsating music and dimmed lights. Using custom-designed reformer machines, the 50-minute classes are fun and fast-flowing, focusing on strength training and driving the metabolism through mindful, resistance-based movements. You’ll finish every session with five minutes of mindfulness and breathwork to help you wind down.

One-time classes are priced at Dhs160 or packs start from Dhs725 for five classes, Dhs1,500 for 10 classes, and Dhs2,800 for 20 classes. At the moment, Karve is also offering a special Founding Membership package whereby the first 100 buyers will receive an unlimited monthly membership for Dhs1,160 instead of Dhs1,860.

Elsewhere in Alserkal Avenue

The ever-changing and endlessly exciting neighbourhood of Alserkal is brimming with art, music, food, and wellness experiences. Earlier this year, Alserkal welcomed a stunning new politics and culture library called Fiker Institute and is currently celebrating the 10th edition of its annual Reel Palestine Film Festival.

And that’s not all… There’s a new homegrown Mexican eatery Lila Molino; a new Japanese handroll bar called Kokoro; a stunning new bakery called bkry; and still to come later this year, a new soulful fast-food concept from Tashas Group called Nala. We can’t wait…

KARVE, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Opening Sunday, June 23. @karve.dubai

Images: Social