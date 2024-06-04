More than just a café, here are 6 wellness communities in Dubai

Join a yoga class, grab some dinner, catch up with a friend and shop for wholesome goodies, all without giving up your parking spot…

Living in Dubai comes with its (many) perks but, for some, work/life balance doesn’t sit at the top of that list. But, this fast-paced city is full of surprises.

We’ve compiled a list of gorgeous cafés where community, coffee, and wellness collide. Whether you like your eggs with a side of yoga or your coffee with a splash of surf, here are 6 feel-good spaces in Dubai you won’t want to leave…

100 Café, The Hundred Wellness Centre

You’ll find 100 Cafe at The Hundred Wellness Centre in Jumeirah, which takes a holistic approach to wellbeing. The café serves up a whole host of innovative plant-based dishes, cold-pressed juices, teas and coffees, ensuring you’re getting all the good stuff. Bag a seat out in the tranquil garden and take a deep breath.

100 Cafe, The Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53 B St, Jumeirah, Dubai, open Saturday to Thursday 8 am to 6pm. Tel: (0)56 164 8924. thehundred.ae

Nette

Nette, located at the Matcha Club in Al Quoz, is the gorgeous sister café to Cassette. A trendy café nestled between yoga studios and padel courts, it’s home to a wholesome menu, although Nette may surprise you with its lean toward Japanese ingredients – a nod, we assume, to the name of the wellness club it’s housed within. Whether you fancy a game of padel or just want to sit with a good book and people-watch, dig into their divine dishes like the nutrient-filled matcha acai bowl or miso eggs Benedict.

Nette at Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 548 8369. @nettedxb

Paus

Hit the paus button at this gorgeous villa-turned-café and wellness studio in Umm Suqeuim. Paus has daily classes, from hip-hop yoga to sound healing, as well as detox treatments, workshops, all-day breakfast, healthy dishes, and coffee, plus you can also rent out their event space. What to order? Ask for an iced matcha latte and the all-day breakfast fry-up (which can also be made vegan).

Paus, Villa 1202, Al Wasl Road, Umm Sequim 2. Tel: (0)4 266 5329. pausdxb.com

Samadhi Wellness

Samadhi, Jumeirah’s zen wellness space features two types of yoga studios, Reflect, with infrared heaters, and Connect, which extends into the garden in the cooler months; as well as a sauna, stunning pool, ice bath, hair therapy rooms, sanctuary garden, wholesome café, and a shop. Inviting guests to come for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the clean eatery serves wholesome mains, smoothie bowls, vegan-friendly dishes, salads, detox juices, coffee, matcha, homemade truffles, and more.

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 9.45pm. Tel:(0)4 323 5354. samadhi-wellness.com / @samadhimywellness

Seva Table

With its pretty rugs, tree stumps for tables, and colourful plants, all hidden behind high walls, entering the garden of Seva Table feels a bit like Alice In Wonderland meets a zen garden. The wellness destination has everything you need for a healthy life, from holistic workshops to an extensive vegan menu and a concept store selling skincare, crystals, sage, books, and more.

Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)56 534 2899 . sevaexperience.com

Surf House Dubai

This surfer’s paradise serves healthy eats and piping hot coffee, that can be enjoyed after a morning swim on the beach, or after rolling out of bed. With a wide array of choices which infuse international flavours, all diners can enjoy some of the best acai bowls in town, healthy porridges, avo on toast, a wide choice of poke bowls, salads and more. Surf House invites people to come and use their space to work and you can even bring your four-legged friends.

Single Fin Cafe, Surf House, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 504 3020 @surfhousedubai

Images: Social/Provided