Through my eyes: The UAE according to Aida AlBusaidy
The overall girlboss shares her guide to life in the UAE…
Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favourite staycations and beloved hidden gems.
This month, we chat to Aida AlBusaidy (@aidaalbusaidy), associate VP of consumer advocacy at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), a mother, speaker, Emcee, and proud Dubai native. Here, she shares some of her favourite spots in the city.
Road trip here
One of my go-to spots is a farmhouse in Lahbab, along the Dubai-Al Ain road. It’s the perfect place to unwind, play some board games, and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
Take the family here
One family-friendly spot I love is Kite Beach. It’s perfect for a day out with the kids because of its open space and variety of activities. Another favourite is Global Village, where you can explore different cultures and enjoy entertainment for all ages.
@kitebeachdubai @globalvillageuae
Relax here
I live near Nad Al Sheba 1, which has some great spots like a peaceful pond area and a lovely park. I also enjoy gazing upon the beautiful mosques in the area for some quiet reflection.
Explore here
A hidden gem in Dubai that I love is Al Bada’a, located between Satwa and Jumeirah 1. It’s a cosy neighbourhood with a real old Dubai feel, just a short bike ride from City Walk. You’ll find locals walking their dogs, small grocery stores selling snacks like Chips Oman with laban, and even unique finds like Vimto popsicles.
Eat here
One of my go-to cafes in Dubai is Society Dubai on Jumeirah Road. It’s got a cosy, traditional vibe that I love, especially in the morning. It’s my spot for getting work done or just unwinding with a good cup of coffee.
Discover this
There’s this restaurant in JLT that truly wowed me – it’s Franky’s Pizzeria. The experience was so nice that I’d definitely make the drive back just to dine there again. The whole vibe, from the elevator ride up to the meal itself, was genuinely impressive.
Images: Socials/Supplied