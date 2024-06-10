Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favourite staycations and beloved hidden gems.

This month, we chat to Aida AlBusaidy (@aidaalbusaidy), associate VP of consumer advocacy at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), a mother, speaker, Emcee, and proud Dubai native. Here, she shares some of her favourite spots in the city.

Road trip here