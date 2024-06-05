Sure to brighten up your Eid…

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, and if you’re already making plans in Dubai or Abu Dhabi make sure it includes the grand Eid-Al Adha fireworks display.

So far, just one venue in Dubai has confirmed fireworks, but stay tuned as more spots may be announced in the next few days.

Here’s where you can see Eid Al Adha fireworks in Dubai

Dubai Parks and Resorts

For two days on June 16 and 17, fireworks will light up the skies at the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The fireworks can be seen best from Riverland Dubai with each show starting at 9pm.

But that’s not all. Visitors will also enjoy a cool laser show which takes place three times during the night at 7.30pm, 8.20pm and 9.30pm.

To make your trip worthwhile, there are plenty of other things to do at Dubai Parks and Resorts including checking out the new Bollywood dance show at Royal Plaza at 7.15pm, the new Eid street food market, and of course, you and the whole family can spend the day at one of the fun theme parks.

Over in Abu Dhabi

If you are in the capital over Eid, you can see the fireworks at Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Dhafra, and Hudayriyat Island. In Al Ain, fireworks will light up the skies at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. Find out all the details here.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is the second and the largest of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, according to astrological calculations, is likely to correspond to Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19 as public holiday. So, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a five-day break with work resuming on Thursday, June 20.

Remember though, the confirmation of dates all depend on the sighting of the moon. We’re keeping our eyes on the news and we will let you know as soon as dates are confirmed.

Images: Supplied