Initially expected to wow Abu Dhabi’s horde of music lovers in March, Wireless Festival 2024 was since pushed to November. The blockbuster music festival has become one of the capital’s and UAE’s most anticipated celebrations of global music talent, with the 2023 edition welcoming chart-busters such as Travis Scott, M.I.A, Lil Uzi Vert and more, who put out some brilliant beats in the hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats genres.

Tickets and things

Wireless 2024, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 23, ticket pre-sale June 12, general sales June 13, from Dhs295. wirelessfestival.me
Images: supplied