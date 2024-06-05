All the stars, and more…
You waited, they listened, and now, we’re finally breaking the news: All the Stars hitmaker SZA will lead a galaxy of stars descending on Etihad Park, on November 23 for Wireless Festival 2024.
Who else is coming to town?
Good question. Joining SZA on her long-awaited debut in the region will be some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today, including UK rapper 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat.
Wireless Festival 2024’s thrilling line-up will also include Fridayy, Lancey Foux, Seedhe Maut, Faris Shafi, Dina Ayada, Mazen, Flo Milli, Raf Saperra and UAE-based Stick No Bills. Fans of South Asian beats will be pleased to note Punjabi hit musician Karan Aujla will also be coming to town to wow his legion of dedicated fans.
Tickets and things
Pre-sales begin on June 12 and general sales will follow on June 13, with tickets available until July 1. Prices begin at Dhs295.
See you there!
Wireless 2024, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 23, ticket pre-sale June 12, general sales June 13, from Dhs295. wirelessfestival.me

