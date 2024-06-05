All the stars, and more…

You waited, they listened, and now, we’re finally breaking the news: All the Stars hitmaker SZA will lead a galaxy of stars descending on Etihad Park, on November 23 for Wireless Festival 2024.

Who else is coming to town?

Good question. Joining SZA on her long-awaited debut in the region will be some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today, including UK rapper 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat.