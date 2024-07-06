Halfway to August…

How are we feeling about that? Summer is in full swing, and we’re feeling the heat of the season. While the temperatures are pretty hot, what’s also hot is the capital and all the fun you can have there. Choose from this list for your week ahead.

Here are 6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, July 15

Try a new Valencia-inspired summer menu at Saddle

Saddle is offering a brand new, Valencia-inspired summer menu, perfect to cool off in this hot weather. Be transported to the vibrant, sunny city of Valencia in Spain with a series of peach-infused delights, including the peach gelato and the Valencia sparkles.

Saddle, across various locations, @saddle

Check out a cool exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louvre Abu Dhabi (@louvreabudhabi)



Explore wonderful animal fables with From Kalīla wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables, a literary genre that is prevalent across time and space, and offers life lessons to both adults and children. Trace the evolution of these fables.

From Kalīla wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, until Jul 21, Tel: (600) 565566, @louvreabudhabi

Tuesday, July 16

Go golfing after dark

For many people, night golf likely conjures images of belting drives at Topgolf or weaving a ball through windmills and waterfalls at miniature golf. But Abu Dhabi Golf Club offers classic play on The National Golf Course, illuminated by a state-of-the-art floodlight system that allows for play from dawn until dusk. With three different tee options, non-member prices start from Dhs455 for two ball.

@abudhabigolfclub

Wednesday, July 17

Have a banging business lunch

This spot serves up unique Japanese selections, with one of their most popular offerings being their terrific business lunch. Experience a series of amazing dishes including the Hamachi Maki, Salmont Flambe, Seabass Flambe, King Crab Nigiri and a whole lot more. Thrilling flavours guaranteed…

99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.15pm, Dhs189, Tel: (0)2 672 3333, @99sushibaruae

Thursday, July 18

Start the weekend with French bubbles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osmo Lounge & Bar (@osmolounge)



Head over to the Osmo Lounge and Bar in Hilton Abu Dhabi to kick off the weekend with a bottle of Taittinger Brut Réserve, paired with delicious little bites from the bites menu, all for Dhs295. The perfect way to start the almost-weekend.

Osmo Lounge and Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Thurs, Dhs295, 9am to 12pm, Tel: (0) 2 208 6900, @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

Have a pool ladies night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The WB™ Abu Dhabi (@thewbabudhabi)



At The Overlook in the The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, you can gather your gals and have a poolside ladies night at the infinity pool, with three complimentary drinks and delicious dishes to pair with it. From 6pm to 9pm.

The Overlook, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Thurs, 6pm to 9pm, 25 per cent off on the food and beverage menu, Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, @thewbabudhabi

Images: Getty/Supplied