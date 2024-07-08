Whether it’s a real winter is up for debate…

And that’s totally valid. Winters in the UAE are questionable. Are they even real winters when the numbers stay within the 15 to 20 degrees Celsius mark across majority of the cities? These are the summer temperatures in many other parts of the world, and while they may be rejoicing the arrival of sunny season, we are usually not. Which means, it’s time to travel.

Luckily for us, these are the very same spots we can choose to holiday at come July and August, for they remind us of winters back home, weather we pine for all year. It’s also better in terms of all things touristy – more experiences are open and we won’t freeze away thanks to our terrible tolerance to the cold.

Sydney, Australia

Everyone knows the Australians work in reverse. While the rest of the world is in summer, Australia is enjoying a cool winter, with temperatures peaking at 17 degrees Celsius. The pleasant weather makes it perfect to explore the biggest and most popular city in the continent-country, with some notable landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House, the Darling Harbour, the Harbour Bridge, and the iconic Bondi Beach. Step into the sand without burning your feet.

Flights to Sydney with Emirates at Dhs8,640 this month

Amsterdam, Netherlands

This European getaway is the perfect urban escape, and known for the rich legacy of art, culture and heritage, the canals and the colourful architecture that dots the streets. The best part about Amsterdam is that the vibrant city is entirely pedestrian friendly, with cycle being the most popular mode of transport to get around. In a situation like this, pleasant weather is imperative, and here, it doesn’t climb past 22 degrees Celsius. Hop on and get lost in the lanes – this is your main character moment.

Flights to Amsterdam with Emirates at Dhs3,210 this month

Reykjavik, Iceland

It’s in the name – this has to be a cold place. The Icelandic capital is also in summer during these months, but they’re chilly, given the latitudinal location and the marine influence. With highs of 14 degrees Celsius, this is practically a Dubai winter and a very pleasant one. Reykjavik is full of interesting culture and Nordic history, as well the chance to have an unconventional European holiday – geological landforms, formations and hospitality very unique to this region.

Flights to Amsterdam with Emirates at Dhs12,760 this month

Buenos Aires, Argentina

South America is severely underrated, and we stand by that. Buenos Aires in Argentina’s most popular travel destination and holds a wealth of culture you’ll find in few places. It has a chilly summer, with temperatures peaking at 15 degrees Celsius around this time. Strongly traditional, this city is best explored on the streets, where delicious food, vibrant nightlife and hospitality come alive, and the people are the most authentic, unadulterated versions of themselves.

Flights to Buenos Aires with Emirates at Dhs9,140 this month

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town is big, beautiful and home to a lot of cool culture and heritage, and technically in winter in these months. The highs touch 20 degrees Celsius, so this is your South African escape of the summer. There’s a combination of elements here that give it a very unique holiday experience – beaches, hiking, wine farms and urban beauty. Iconic landmarks you have to explore are Table Mountain, Ashia Cheetah Conservation and the Chapman’s Peak. Find the only travel guide to Cape Town you’ll ever need here.

Flights to Cape Town with Emirates at Dhs5,050 this month

San Francisco, USA

Los Angeles is the California favourite, but San Francisco is a sweet alternative for a perfect, weather-pleasant holiday. Here, these months peak at about 19 degrees Celsius, which means it’s chilly by our standards. San Francisco is a bit more off-the-beaten-track, and features loads of culture, landmarks and great food that you can explore. Strolling the neighbourhood is the way to go here, where in the lanes and loops you’ll find the best experiences.

Flights to San Francisco with Emirates at Dhs7,900 this month

Scotland, UK

Scotland may be an unlikely option for a summer holiday, but here in July, temperatures dip to 17 degrees Celsius, and if you’re looking for a historical countryside vacation, this is where to travel to. Scotland is more traditionally European, and has a vast landscape of rolling fields of green, expansive blue skies and a road network perfect for long road trips exploring. A bit different from the usual European cityscape bustle, you may find peace, quiet and serenity here. Exchange the madness of Dubai with some nature.

Flights to Scotland with Emirates at Dhs5,750 this month

Santander, Spain

This coastal Spanish city offers a different glimpse of the country, with the slow, sweet coastal life and lots of good Spanish food. The hottest month in Santander, which is July, sees only up to 20 degrees Celsius, which is great for us. You can spend your time experiencing the small town life, swimming in the ocean, exploring the museums, sampling traditional Spanish food with the finest seafood and hiking coastal trails. Lesser known and in the down season, it’s a true travel escape.

Flights to Madrid with Emirates at Dhs3,380 this month

