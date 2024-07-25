The soaring new tower will rise on Sheikh Zayed Road…

Aldar are the developers behind a string of major Abu Dhabi real estate projects. But they’ve now set their sights on Dubai, unveiling a striking skyscraper set to rise on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Located on the fringes of DIFC, the new SZR skyscraper will primarily serve as a Grade A office building, but it will also house retail and restaurant space, so we can’t wait to see what shops and restaurants open within this futuristic new tower.

Also forming part of the tower will be branded residences and a boutique luxury hotel. Although we don’t know much more about the hotel yet, from the looks of the renders we can expect a futuristic design and access to an urban garden on the roof. Swish.

The tower is due for completion in Q4, 2027.

If you’re wondering where there’s still space on Sheikh Zayed Road, the new Aldar tower looks set to be making roots on the same side of Sheikh Zayed Road as Gevora, the world’s tallest hotel. It will be just a short walk away from the Financial Centre metro station.

As well as launching a new tower, Aldar has also announced its acquisition of 6 Falak, a fully occupied office building in Dubai Internet City. Between the two investments, Aldar has put Dhs1.8billion into its pair of new Dubai properties in two of the city’s prime business districts.

New hotels on the horizon

When it comes to hospitality in Dubai, there’s lots to look forward to before 2027. Later this year, we’ll welcome new hotels Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab next to Burj Al Arab; Delano, a new neighbour for Banyan Tree on Bluewaters; and Mama Shelter, a colourful addition to the Business Bay hotel scene.

Thereafter, a Six Senses will welcome guests to The Palm in 2025, Mandarin Oriental will debut in Downtown, and a private island resort, Zuha, will open on the World Islands.

Images: Aldar