Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

1920

New to DIFC from d.ream comes 1920, a 52nd floor bar at ICD Brookfield Place set to time travel you back 100 years. This gorgeous Art Deco bar will come with an array of luxurious event spaces, designed for both business and leisure. The beating heart will be a 78-seater bar with stunning city vistas, where guests can sip creative cocktails and vintage Champagne. On the design front, there’s a nod to soaring Manhattan skyscrapers and vintage glamour, creating a space that fuses all the best bits of both old and new.

1920, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening late 2024.

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Bâoli From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai this September. Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, it’s set to bring a chic slice of the French Riviera to the city. A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at one of the multiple bars or VIP lounges. Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian techniques, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate. The Dubai iteration of the famed Cannes hotspot will be operated by industry heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, also behind haute hangouts like Aura, Sushisamba, Drift and Signor Sassi. Baoli Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. Bar des Prés Already found in Paris and London’s Mayfair, Bar des Prés is helmed by star chef Cyril Lignac, and will debut later this year on the 51st floor of ICD Brookfield Place. A restaurant known for its inventive Franco and East Asian fusions, the menu will be packed with Lignac’s signature flair, pairing seasonal ingredients with traditional techniques. In a space that oozes Parisian grandeur in DIFC, expect to dine on a menu of dishes like green asparagus with caramelised miso; crunchy crab & avocado galette with madras and delicate sushi plates. The dessert menu, which pays homage to the chef’s training as a mastery pastry chef, looks set to be standout, with options like guanaja chocolate soufflé and pecan praline mille-feuille. Bar Des Prés, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening late 2024. Brunch and Cake Barcelona-born Brunch and Cake will continue its Dubai domination with a new opening in City Centre Mirdif soon. Joining existing outposts at Wasl 51 at Jumeirah Islands, this all-day dining restaurant is popular for a reason. It’s not just beautiful with Instagrammable interiors, it has delicious food which is just as pretty to look at. The dishes are created using quality ingredients, authentic recipes, and organic produce, promising a meal cooked with love. On the menu, there are breakfast and brunch classics from avo on toast to eggs benedict, pancakes, shakshuka, fruit bowls, and more. Heading here post-breakfast there are salads, burgers, lasagna, pasta, pizza and more, but save room for those delicious desserts. Brunch and Cake, City Centre Mirdif, opening soon. @brunchandcake Casa Amor From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is set to open in Dubai this October. Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss. The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavors with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood. Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, opening October 2024. @casaamordubai China Tang Get ready to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, opening soon at The Lana, Dorchester Collection Dubai, in Business Bay. It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. And you won’t have long to wait to check it out, as it’s set to open in the final quarter of the year. The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck, so we can’t wait to check out the menu at the brand’s upcoming Dubai venue. China Tang, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening Q4 2024.

Chouchou

Chouchou is described as the ‘first exclusive French beach house member’s club for Dubai’s avant-gardists and leaders’. Guests can tuck into delicious French dishes while listening to live artist performances and watching the sunset in a relaxing atmosphere. Bon appetit!

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Cove Beach 3.0

After closing its doors in February on Bluewaters, Cove Beach will debut at La Vie residences on JBR (next to the Rixos Premium) this July. The 7,000 square metre daytime party destination will have space for up to 750 revellers, split across four distinct spaces. This time around, there will be a brand new signature restaurant, with seating indoor and outdoor, plus a shisha lounge with picturesque views from the top deck. The beach club space will feature several swimming pools lined with plush day beds, and an array of sun loungers that line the beach. For a VIP day out, guests will be able to book one of the luxe cabanas, which come complete with their own private plunge pool. While the first phase of Cove Beach will open before the summer, we’ll have to wait until September for the full grand reveal. Later this year is when Cove Beach will add a stunning new adults-only Rosé Lounge Pool.

Cove Beach, La Vie, JBR, opening July. covebeach.com

Crazy Horse

A sizzling cabaret that’s been welcoming guests since the 1950s, it’s one of the hottest nightlife spots on the circuit in the French capital, and it’s sure to make an impact when it lands in Dubai. Although we don’t know exactly where Crazy Horse will open, we do know it will debut before the end of the year. If you’re not familiar with Crazy Horse Paris, the sultry dinner and a show venue is renowned for its dazzling dance shows, although we expect this to be toned down for the Dubai audience. Set against an intimate theatre-like space and housed in a former wine cellar in Paris, it’s adorned in varying shades of crimson, with lounge tables and spots at the bar all arranged to give the best views of the stage.

Crazy Horse Dubai, location TBC.

Dragonfly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dragonfly Dubai (@dragonfly.dxb)

Self-described as an elevated Izakaya, get ready to experience modern Japanese flavours at Dragonfly, a sultry new addition to the dining scene at The Lana, Dorchester Collection in Business Bay. One of several exciting new openings coming to the hotel, which also includes London icon China Tang, expect fine dining and master mixology.

Dragonfly, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay. @dragonfly.dxb

Evie’s

A glamorous new dinner and a show concept is coming to DIFC later this year. From the creators of top spots Gaia and Shanghai Me, Evie’s is designed to transport guests to back to the roaring twenties. The Fundamental Hospitality venue will be located in Gate Village, and promises supper club style dining and a luxurious ambience.

Evie’s, Gate Village, DIFC, opening late 2024.

Five Iron

Get ready golfing bros and babes, massive American golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is making its way to Dubai this August. And this is just the first of six venues across the UAE. The Five Iron Golf will be found at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is set to be the flagship location, sprawling over 32,000 square feet. The venue will be complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with a an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and gym.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening August. @fiveirongolf.uae

Frantzén and Studio Frantzén

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening 2024.

Gatsby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gatsby Dubai (@gatsby_dxb)

Dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, a roaring twenties party restaurant is coming to Dubai. Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open soon on Palm Jumeirah. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment.

Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening August. @gatsby_dxb

Gerbou

Set to open sometime this year in Nad Al Sheba is Gerbou, a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture. Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with all spaces designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants. On the terrace, Ghaf trees will offer dappled shade, for those dining alfresco during the day. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening 2024. @gerbou

Gigi Rigolatto

The legendary Gigi Rigolatto will be opening its doors at J1 Beach, as one of 13 restaurants and beach clubs. Merex has teamed up with Paris Society International to bring the hotspot from the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai. At the beach club’s 5,000 square meters space, guests will get to dine on an Italian menu which can be enjoyed indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. For private and intimate plans, there will be four spectacular private cabanas to pick from. As for its interiors, a timeless and enchanting atmosphere has been created complete with lush green foliage. The beach club will also brag a serene Mediterranean garden, a private beach and a pool. It will also be home to a Bellini bar, a pétanque court and a charming concept store selling highly curated items. If you’re bringing the little ones with you, there will be a secluded play area just for them to play in with the delightful Gigi Circus to keep them entertained.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. @gigi_beach_dubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai will be the brand’s fifth global location. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees will surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. On the menu, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu await.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024. @gitano.dubai

Hanu

Opening in the latter half of 2024 will be Hanu, an upscale new Korean restaurant from Sunset Hospitality, who are also behind Italian restaurant, Signor Sassi. Although we don’t know much about it yet, it’s set to be a family-friendly restaurant that serves contemporary Korean flavours in a traditional setting, with star Chef Moon, Sunset’s culinary director, at the helm.

Hanu, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4.

Il Gattopardo

Inspired by its namesake novel, a sultry and frivolous ode to the glamour of the Italian Riviera awaits at Il Gattopardo. Chef Massimo Pasquarelli will lead the culinary brigade, presenting a menu of modern masterful Italian classics. Dishes to look forward to include gamberi, sicilian mazara prawns, and stracciatella agnolotti, alongside fresh flavourful seafood and decadent desserts. Welcoming diners to enjoy the charm and sophistication found in dazzling dining destinations Milan and Venice, the restaurant has a glamorous nostalgia to its aesthetic, inviting guests to embrace their own slice of La Dolce Vita over leisurely lunches, after-work aperitivo, and late-night date nights. After hours, an intimate lounge will come to life as the music is turned up and the lights are dimmed and resident DJs dictate the tempo.

Il Gattopardo, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening late 2024.

Jamavar

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open this summer. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

Jamavar, Downtown Dubai, opening August. @jamavardubai

Kaimana

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

Kaimana, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

KIGO

Another new opening in DIFC from Fundamental Hospitality is KIGO, a Japanese omakase restaurant. It will open in Four Seasons DIFC, adding to the hotel’s culinary array that already features Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar.

Kigo, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, opening late 2024.

La Baia

For a refined Italian dining experience, say ciao to La Baia. Inspired by the charming Amalfi Coast, guests can choose to sit either inside the restaurant or on the beach, and indulge in a selection of coastal favourites, paired with Italian wines and cocktails. Now that’s la dolce vita…

La Baia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

La Serre

La Serre’s story began in Dubai, with the French restaurant serving as a top choice for Downtown dining for a decade. While that La Serre is no longer, the beloved French restaurant is set to open at C2 in the coming months bringing back its Parisian-style flair, hearty dishes, and organic ingredients to Dubai foodies.

La Serre, C2, City Walk, opening soon. @laserreuae

LÚNICO

Vibey Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant LÚNICO will have you dancing all night long. Get ready to try traditional yet innovative dishes, eyebrow-raising cocktails, and vibrant toe-tapping beats. You’ll never want to leave…

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Market Island

A brand new food hall is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall in the coming months. Called Market Island, the food hall is set to open at the mall’s north end on the ground floor. Across 70,000 square feet, the food hall is set to be the biggest in the Middle East and will be the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE. The market will have 53 venues along with dedicated restaurant spaces, bars, and lounges. Basically: a tonne of great food and drink to choose from. There will also be live entertainment including performances from local artists and DJs.

Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, opening early 2024.

Meat The Fish

Beirut-born Mediterranean dining destination, Meat the Fish, is set to make its debut in Dubai, within the highly-anticipated Jumierah Marsa Al Arab hotel this September. From the team behind February 30 and The Theater – 7 Management – the Beirut-export, Meat the Fish, will be one of 10 new restaurants opening up inside the five-star resort. The casual dining spot is known for its stunning interiors, delicious Mediter-Asian cuisine, and warm Lebanese hospitality.

Meat the Fish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, opening September 2024. meatthefish.com

Mimi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

MiMi Mei Fair, Downtown Dubai, opening autumn 2024. @mimimeifair.ae

Mr. Chow

The world-famous Chinese hotspot, Mr Chow is set to replace Indochine, which closed its doors last year after a four-year stint in DIFC’s Gate District, in DIFC. The Dubai outpost will be Mr Chow’s eighth restaurant worldwide and second outpost in the Middle East after opening its doors in Riyadh in the buzzing King Abdullah Financial District. Mr Chow is famed for its unforgettable dining experience including a daily handmade noodle show, Champagne trolley, and one of the best-prepared Beijing ducks in the world.

Mr Chow, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, opening soon. @mrchow

Mūn

Bringing an air of otherworldly elegance and sophistication to the shores of Dubai, Mūn will be a secluded beach-garden oasis providing guests a lush sanctuary to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. On the menu? Mūn will serve up sharing-style dishes inspired by Asia’s specialty flavours.

Mun, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Ninive Beach

A seaside iteration of Dubai’s beloved Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, will further add to the culinary line-up at J1 Beach. While we don’t know much about Ninive Beach yet, we do know it will offer refreshed interpretations of its gorgeous Arabian-inspired fare and striking design at the new location. We can’t wait.

@ninivebeachdubai

O Beach

After years of planning, one of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, has finally announced its first-ever Dubai location and it’s set to open this winter. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun. With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, a VIP section, and more.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, opening soon. @obeachdubai

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach next year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Scalini Cucina

A young, dynamic evolution of the storied Italian restaurant in Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Scalini Cucina will open this autumn inside Dubai Mall on the first floor. Aesthetically, it will look and feel similar to the storied Italian restaurant, adorned in royal blue hues with colourful artworks and lemon trees dotted throughout. Scalini Cucina will welcome guests throughout the day to enjoy breakfast options including Italian classics like cornetto alfredo and arancini Siciliani, freshly baked artisanal breads and eggs cooked to preference. For all-day dining, expect Italian-style sandwiches as well as hearty classics including pizzas and signature pastas prepared in the famed Grana Padano Cheese Wheel.

Scalini Cucina, First Floor, Dubai Mall, opening Q3. @scalinicucina

Sexy Fish

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is set to open in Dubai in 2024, according to its website. This will be the fourth brand of Sexy Fish, joining the original in London, plus Miami, and their newest opening, Manchester. Sexy Fish is known for its opulent and glamourous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect when the venue opens in Dubai.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC, opening 2024. @sexyfish_dubai

Shoku

From Aussie-born, New Zealand-adopted chef and restauranteur Nic Watt comes Shoku, one of a number of new restaurants opening this year at Trade Center’s new dining destination. According to its website, Shoku will open in 2023 and is described as ‘the spirit of Japanese dining.’ The man behind the menu, chef Nic Watt, co-founded acclaimed Japanese restaurant Roka alongside Rainer Becker, which is an indication of the high-pedigree we can expect from his debut Dubai restaurant.

East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening 2024.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In September, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia at J1 Beach in Jumeirah. The luxe new beach club, set to be the world’s largest as per Arabian Business, will unroll along 9,000 square metres at the new J1 Beach development. Featuring a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge, Sirene by Gaia will transport guests to the hedonistic shores of Greece’s most iconic party islands. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September.

Sufret Maryam

Salam Dakkak, chef and owner of beloved JLT restaurant Bait Maryam, is set to open a second restaurant concept, Sufret Maryam in Wasl 51 soon. Sufret Maryam will be a fine dining version of Bait Maryam, serving elevated Levantine cuisine. Recognised by the likes of the Michelin Guide and MENA’s 50 Best, Bait Maryam is a force to be reckoned with in Dubai’s home-grown dining scene, her food is not to be missed.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, opening 2024. @sufretmaryam

Swingers

London’s popular crazy golf venue Swingers is opening on Bluewaters Island this autumn, and we can’t wait. For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue with several nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses – so we can’t wait to see what the Dubai iteration looks like. When it opens later this year on Bluewaters, there will be three courses to tackle, as well as three bars to enjoy drinks from.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening autumn. swingers.club / @swingersldn

Tang

From South Africa to Dubai comes Tang, a new restaurant opening early next year at Palace Downtown. A homage to contemporary Japanese izakaya’s and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong, this vibrant new eatery will pair fusion Asian flavours with incredible Burj Khalifa views. Named after the Tang dynasty, the restaurant is set over 10,000 square feet and promises Cantonese style sharing plates, featuring sushi, dishes from the robata and authentic wok dishes.

Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2024. @tang_dubai_downtown

Described as a culinary destination where French indulgence meets Dubai glamour, Tête à Tête will open inside FIVE LUXE in the final quarter of the year. Joining the likes of high-energy Asian restaurant, Ronin; Barcelona’s renowned Paradiso bar, and Ibiza-born Playa Pacha, Tête à Tête is a swanky Monte Carlo-inspired bistro, where guests can dine on refined Southern French fare while enjoying the beautiful sea views.

Tête à Tête, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, opening Q4. @teteatetedubai

Timbuktu Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hani AlMalki (@bedouinfoodie)

The Dubai food scene is about to reach new heights with the addition of an exciting new food market called Timbuktu Market. Set to open in Q3 2024, the market will be located in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market and New York’s Chelsea Market, Timbuktu Market will bring an exciting new energy to the city’s hospitality industry. The market will be home to several different eateries under one roof, all of which will be brand-new concepts that don’t already have a physical presence in Dubai, including home chefs, bakers, pop-ups, supper clubs, and some international concepts.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights, Dubai, opening Q3. @timbuktu_market

TOTO

Opening alongside Tatel will be TOTO, an Italian concept also by sporting stars Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo. TOTO is self-described as an ode to the golden age of Italian cinema and was born in Madrid in 2020. A culinary homage to the legendary Cinema Paradiso film, it’s elevated and entertaining dining in a retro-chic setting. Expect to dine on dishes made from the freshest vegetables, meats and seafood, homemade pastas and traditional casseroles, while listing to live piano and a rotation of musical acts. The Madrid restaurant is also home to one of Spain’s most extensive wine lists, so expect to sip your way through a similarly varied offering at TOTO Dubai.

TOTO, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, opening Q3 2024. @totorestaurantdubai

Images: Social