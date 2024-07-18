Your ticket to the 90s…

One of the best things to do over the summer to keep yourself creative and busy is a workshop. There’s paint and grape, painting in the dark and much more and soon, we will be spoilt for workshop choices as Duende Lab from London is expanding to Dubai over the summer.

The workshops will begin in August and we will be able to pick from candle-making, flower arrangement, jewellery box-making, and more.

The 90s-inspired creative workshop experience will kick off on August 17 with a jewellery-making workshop where the artisans will help guests create a signature 90s-inspired jewellery piece.

You can choose to make a necklace, bracelet, belly chain, sunglass strap, phone chain, bag strap, keychain or even an anklet. Once that’s sorted, you will have the (rather difficult) task of picking from a variety of 150 beads sourced from all around the world. There are funky 90s retro designs, classic style pearls and gemstones, and vintage-inspired beads.

The confirmed location will be announced soon.

No matter how you want your piece to look – simple or over the top, we’re sure you’re going to have a great time and will walk home with a piece of jewellery you can’t wait to show off.

The workshops are sure to be a good mood booster for all attendees – young and, well… the not-so-young.

How much will it cost?

Workshops at Duende Lab will cost Dhs350 for a two-hour workshop (all the materials included), plus breakfast or brunch at the venue the team are partnering with. They will even offer dinner time slots so for us working the 9 to 5 can head over right after work.

You can book your sessions via the website or via the link in bio on @duendedotlab

The workshops will take place every weekend on Saturday or Sunday, and the team may even move to a daily schedule as in London due to the high number of bookings. And with schools off for the summer, we can expect this to be the case.

Remember, book in advance because spots fill up quickly.

Duende Lab, various locations across Dubai, sessions from August, Dhs350 per session, @duendedotlab | duendelab.com