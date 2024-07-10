Timbuktu Market has unveiled part of its street food line-up…

An exciting new addition to Dubai’s (already very exciting) foodie scene, Timbuktu Market is set to debut later this year in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s iconic Borough Market, this two-storey street food venue will boast an array of different home-grown and international eateries, communal seating, a coffee shop, Motion Cycling fitness studio, and shops selling local produce.

So far, five restaurants have been announced as part of Timbuktu Market with more trader announcements to be made over the next couple of weeks. And although this is just the beginning, this new foodie hangout is sure to be a hit with residents and tourists alike…

Meet the vendors

Panamericana

Known for their foodie pop-ups, live fire cooking, and fun desert barbecues, Panamericana will be opening their first permanent location inside Timbuktu Market. Made up of four talented chefs, the team will be spicing things up with their vibrant Latin American flavours, wood-fired signatures, and some surprise menu additions.

Haya’s Kitchen

Another home-grown success story and a shining example of a Dubai supper-club-turned-restaurant, Haya’s Kitchen, chef Haya’s “tribute to Palestine, tetas, and tradition,” will be bringing authentic Palestinian flavors to Timbuktu Market.

McFly’s Chicken

Coming all the way from the UK, popular chicken shop, McFly’s Chicken, will be joining Timbuktu’s excellent line-up of traders. While we don’t yet know what will be on the menu, McFly’s is renowned for its Pan-Asian style fried chicken dishes from burgers to wings, loaded fries to tenders.

Asian Street by Thai

Asian Street by Thai, a real hidden gem in JLT with just four tables, is set to bring its authentic Thai street food to Timbuktu Market. Whether you crave Thai green curry, chicken pad Thai, tom yum or mango sticky rice, the family-run spot will blow you away with its unforgettable flavours.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Opening Q3 2024. @timbuktu_market

