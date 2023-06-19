From street food to gourmet delights, homegrown to international, the new market will be a foodie’s paradise…

The Dubai food scene is about to reach new heights with the addition of an exciting new food market called Timbuktu Market. Set to open in Q1 2024, the market will be located in Two Towers, Barsha Heights.

Inspired by London’s Borough Market and New York’s Chelsea Market, Timbuktu Market will bring an exciting new energy to the city’s hospitality industry and will no doubt have a huge impact on the Dubai food scene.

The market will be home to several different eateries under one roof, all of which will be brand-new concepts that don’t already have a physical presence in Dubai, including home chefs, bakers, pop-ups, supper clubs, and some international concepts.

Foodies can expect an array of different cuisines and communal seating in a casual atmosphere. In other words: it will be the perfect place to catch up with friends and connect with new people.

As well as the myriad of restaurants, there will be space to shop for local products and burn off some calories with homegrown cycling studio, Motion Cycling.

While we don’t know much more than that yet, we do know that Timbuktu Market is in great hands with Dubai-based food blogger Hani AlMalki (@bedouinfoodie) leading the curation team.

But, if one thing is for certain, we can’t wait to eat at Timbuktu Market.

Food markets galore…

Earlier this year, it was announced that another brand new food hall is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall. Called Market Island, the food hall is set to open in December 2023, at the mall’s north end on the ground floor.

Across 70,000 square feet, Market Island is set to be the biggest in the Middle East and will be the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Opening Q1 2023. @timbuktu_market

