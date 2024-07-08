Get ready to spread your wings…

As far as festivals and performances go in Dubai, we are spoiled for choice. Now, we welcome The Butterfly Carnival Music Festival which is making waves in the Dubai music landscape. Get ready for another spectacular festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater on Saturday, November 9.

A metamorphosis of sorts

The lineup is yet to be announced but, we can almost guarantee that festival will be a fusion of incredible genres that we all know and love. We already know that one of the headline artists includes Dancehall legend Beenie Man.

Festival-goers can expect internationally renowned DJs and local artists. So keep your eyes peeled on all our channels. As soon as we know, you’ll know.

Other entertainment at the festival includes dancers, drummers, acrobats and of course a wide selection of food trucks, bars and more to keep us all ticking over late into the night.

You can already sign up for early bird tickets, which will soon be available here.

The festival was originally due to take place in November of 2023, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the festival was postponed and thankfully will now take place this November, 2o24.

Also in November

If you’re looking to fill up your diaries for November – luckily there is a retro festival coming to Bla Bla Dubai. The Mixtape festival this November and making their way to the festival are throwback legends, S Club, Melanie C, Peter Andre and Gareth Gates. The festival will take place on November 2 and tickets will be on sale June 28, starting from early bird prices of Dhs245. Thereafter tickets will cost Dhs395 at the door.

Butterfly Carnival Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheater, Media City, Saturday, November 9. butterflycarnival.ae / @butterflycarnivaldxb

Images: Supplied