From Maldives to New York, Mumbai to Dublin, save big on your next holiday with Etihad’s mega flash sale…

What better time to plan your next vacation than when you’re on vacation? For those who are already thinking about jetting off next season, we have some great news: the UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways, is offering discounted flights with the launch of their four-day autumn flash sale.

Running only until Friday, July 19 and valid for travel in September, October, and November, travellers can book tickets to several dream destinations including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Australia, Greece, India, Japan, Philippines, and the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Airways (@etihad)

Those looking for a city break, return fares to Amsterdam start from Dhs3,360, Istanbul from Dhs1,360, or New York from Dhs4,750. For something a bit closer to home, explore the historical treasures in Amman from Dhs970 return or find paradise in the Maldives with return fares starting from Dhs790.

One of Etihad’s newest flight destinations, Boston, is also included in the promotion with return fares from Dhs4,720. Or travellers looking to explore elsewhere in the US, can get return flights to New York or Washington DC from Dhs4,750 and Dhs5,070 respectively.

The fine print

The four-day autumn flash sale is valid for travel between September 1, 2024 and November 30, 2024.

Flights must be booked online by Friday, July 19, directly through the Etihad website.

Happy holiday shopping…

For the full list of deals, visit etihad.com

Images: Unsplash