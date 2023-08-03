Hey, Etihad’s flyin here…

Starting in March 2024, Etihad Airways will offer flights from Abu Dhabi to Boston, America. The city will be joining existing flights to New York, Washington and Chicago. The flights will take place four times a week and you can already get booking.

Expanding the gateway

Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Antonoaldo Neves has said that the airline is delighted to introduce flights to Boston which opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from the American Northeast and across the United States.

Etihad Airways will also offer convenient connecting flights to cities throughout North America through a partnership with JetBlue. A partnership with JetBlue allows travellers to have a hassle-free travel experience across the continent.

Flights will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays Fridays and Sundays. Travellers will board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Other advancements in the airline

Along with the addition of Boston, this year has been rather successful for Etihad Airways. As of July 25, Etihad has welcomed back the Airbus A-380 double-decker.

They’d been off of the Etihad Airways fleet register for a while, but the day has finally come for the return of their, ahem, return flights to London, all four of the airline’s iconic superjumbos will once again be servicing the always-popular AUH-LHR-AUH route.

Taking comfort to the next level, three new Boeing 787 Dreamliners have made their way to Etihad’s fleet. Etihad has unveiled brand new and improved seats and added luxury in Business and Economy Classes.

As we know, the new wi-fi update comes with some pretty tasty freebies, especially for Etihad Guest members (the loyalty scheme is completely free to sign up to). Travellers can choose between the ‘chat’ and ‘surf’ packages which allow free surfing or chate packages across the board depending on your needs.

Book flights to Boston, and other exciting destinations across the Etihad network via the etihad.com website

Images: Supplied