The beloved home-grown Japanese eatery is set to open in the capital later this year…

Chopsticks at the ready, Abu Dhabi. Dubai’s popular Japanese restaurant, 3 Fils, is set to open in the stunning Abu Dhabi EDITION in Al Bateen Marina later this year.

The independently-owned, unlicensed, flip-flop-friendly, no-reservations spot is known for its moreish Asian small plates, fresh seafood and sushi, and the must-try Wagyu burger.

Making its way all the way from Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, 3 Fils Abu Dhabi will be span over three floors, featuring two terraces with breathtaking views of the marina and Arabian Gulf.

Since its inception in 2016, 3 Fils quickly developed a loyal following and, the year after opening, was recognised as our Homegrown Restaurant of the Year at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2017.

Founded by two Emiratis and Singaporean chef Akmal Anuar (who has since gone on to create new concepts Goldfish, 11 Woodfire, and Osteria Funkcoolio, leaving Freddy Kazadi to helm the kitchen), the unlicensed spot was also recognised as the best restaurant in the Middle East at the inaugural MENA 50 Best Restaurants awards in 2022 and a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2023.

“Expanding to Abu Dhabi is a natural progression for us, given the tremendous support and love we’ve received in Dubai,” said Ahmed Abdul Hakim, founder of 3 Fils. “We are excited the Lab Holding’s new venture & bring our distinctive dining experience to a new audience. Our goal is to redefine the culinary landscape in Abu Dhabi, just as we have in Dubai.”

3 Fils, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi. Opening 2024. @3.fils

