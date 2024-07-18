Say hello to a new bar experience…

Coming to Bluewaters Island is a brand-new listening bar that will be brought to us by the creative geniuses at Surf Club, VNYL is a Hi-Fi listening bar in Dubai that will also serve as a curated record store and hub. The bar will also include a state-of-the-art recording studio.

We aren’t entirely clued in on when the exact opening date is of the brand new bar, but we are expecting it to open next month, the venue will become a destination for music lovers to come together and enjoy the most of music.

More on Bluewaters Island

Also coming to Bluewaters Island later this year is the London loved crazy golf – Swingers. For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue with four nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere.

At its London locations, Swingers offers a variety of including bottomless brunch, unlimited drinks packages, and party packages for large groups, so we can expect the same will be found in the Dubai location next year.

If you can’t wait until later this year to get your fix of cocktails and crazy golf, for a cool new listening bar fear not: The UK’s Boom Battle Bar recently opened in Dubai for the first time, complete with crazy golf, axe throwing, darts, beer pong, and more.

VNYL Hi-Fi, Bluewaters Island, Opening soon. @vnyl.dxb

Images: Supplied