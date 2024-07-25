Plenty of ways to keep busy over summer break…

There are just a few weeks to go before the start of the academic year and if you want your children to try something different besides an art workshop, sign them up for one of these cool workshops.

Here are 7 fun workshops for kids in Dubai

Get dramatic at Studio Republik

Okay, there are times when kids can be the best drama kings and queens, but with these acting classes at Studio Republik, they will steal the spotlight on any stage. There are three disciplines to pick from: Film, Theatre and Musical Theatre and the program has been put together by trained drama coach, Satya – also a theatre actor himself. The number of hours varies depending on the program, the age and the intensity of training. It can start as low as two hours for younger children, while older kids might spend several hours each day in classes and rehearsals, especially if they are serious about a career in acting. You will be able to read more here and send in all your enquiries.

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, SZR, Dubai, Sun to Fri 5.30am to 11pm. Sat 5.30am to 9pm, Tel: (800) 235 664. studio-republik.com

Whip up pancakes at Jones the Grocer

Have little ones who love to help out in the kitchen? They’ll love this cooking workshop at Jones the Grocer where they will learn to whip up sweet pancakes with a twist. Led by the restaurant’s chefs, they will learn how to make pancake batter and then turn it into colourful spaghetti. They can then get creative by adding icing sugar, syrup and sprinkles. As an added treat, they will go home with their very own chef’s hat, an apron, and a participation certificate. The one-hour session will cost Dhs149 per child. Book here.

Jones the Grocer, various branches across UAE, various Sundays in July, Aug and Sept, Dhs149 per child, jonesthegrocer.com @jonesthegrocer

Cook up a storm at Carluccio’s

We’re yet to meet a child who doesn’t like eating pizza or playing with dough… so the Carluccio’s Kids Cooking Classes in Dubai are a hit on both fronts. Children aged four and a half to 12 are invited to try their hand at making pizza, pasta, cookies and more under the guidance of a Carluccio’s chef, before devouring their creations. Register here.

Carluccio’s Kids Cooking Class, various branches across Dubai, Dhs69. carlucciosme.com

The art of pottery at CRN Art Design

CRN Art Design offers two techniques of pottery for two age groups. The hand-building workshops (45-minute sessions) are good for children ages six and up and will include the basics of ceramics where they will learn to create new pieces using different hand-building techniques. The older kids, ages eight to 14, will get to try their hands at both hand-building and the wheel during the 90-minute session. For children younger than this, there is a toddler and parent class where you can bond with your little one while having fun playing with clay. Want to have a go at pottery as a family? These are one-hour family sessions using basic hand-building techniques. Read more and book here.

CRN Art Design, Al Wasl Warehouse, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, prices vary, open daily 10am to 9pm, Tel: (0)50 235 07 37, crnartdesign.com

Take a shot at photography

This eight-hour private course will help your little ones develop their skills in photography. The course is spread over four days and little ones will be able to learn how to set up a camera, what the buttons do, and the features of a camera. They will end with a practical concept-based shoot before learning basic editing skills. The best news? All equipment and materials will be provided for free and little ones will even receive a certificate at the end of the course. It will cost you Dhs1,800 per child (under the age of 17). Book here.

Moutasem Academy, The Bayswater Tower, Al Burooj Street, Dubai, Dhs1,800 for eight hours (four days), Tel: (0)56 921 0000, moutasemacademy.com

Discover all things science with Wisdom Warehouse

Ignite a passion for discovery in your little one with these one-hour science sessions at Wisdom Warehouse. The sessions take place every week and they always have a new and exciting experiment up the sleeves of their lab coats. From unravelling the mysteries of the human body to uncovering the secrets of the natural world, the interactive workshops allow children to learn by doing. The space also does other workshops which you can take a look at here.

Wisdom Warehouse, Alserkal Avenue, Warehouse 61, Dubai, prices vary, Tel: (0)56 843 8994, wisdomwarehousedubai.com

Get creative and charming with Kave

There are numerous workshops taking place at Kave at the popular Alserkal Avenue and this weekend you can create a custom necklace with exquisite treasure charms that’s as unique as you are. The 90-minute workshops are open to those above the age of 13 and will cost you Dhs380. You can check out all their classes here and book your favourite ones.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Develop your floral arrangement skills

Flower bouquets. Everyone loves them. But did you know there is an actual skill you need to arrange them to make them look oh-so-Instagrammable. If you want to learn the tricks, head on over to a floral arrangement workshop where even your little ones above the age of seven can learn a thing or two. You will learn the basics from how to care for fresh flowers to floral hygiene to storage, care tips, and of course, the art of arrangement. You will learn two types of arrangement – a centrepiece and a bouquet from a professional florist. Once you’re done with the class, you can take home your arrangement with you. Book here.

Office 701, Yes Business Tower, Al Barsha, Dubai, Dhs500 per person, @skilldeer_com

Coming soon

Duende Lab

Duende Lab from London is expanding to Dubai this August. A number of workshops will be available from candle-making to flower arrangement, jewellery box-making, and more. The 90s-inspired creative workshop experience will kick off on August 17 with a jewellery-making workshop where the artisans will help guests create a signature 90s-inspired jewellery piece. The workshops are catered to little ones and adults. Workshops at Duende Lab will cost Dhs350 for a two-hour workshop (all the materials included), plus breakfast or brunch at the venue the team are partnering with. The venue will be announced soon. Read more here.

Duende Lab, various locations across Dubai, sessions from August, Dhs350 per session, @duendedotlab | duendelab.com