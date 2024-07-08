What a clover idea…

Did your parents name you after a graceful flower? Here’s some rosy news that is sure to blossom up your day. Online delivery platform, Deliveroo is giving away beautiful flowers to customers whose names are inspired by flowers. Think Rose, Lily, Daisy, Iris, Holly, Hazel, Yasmin, and more…

And there’s no catch.

All you have to do is fill out this online form on Deliveroo and you can be one of 300 lucky recipients of a beautiful flower bouquet worth Dhs200. Customers who sign up will receive the money in credit to use on the Deliveroo platform.

You need to be quick though, as flower deliveries will take place on a first-come first-serve basis. You have only until July 19, 2024 to claim this beautiful treat.

The flower arrangements are put together by local florists which you can continue to support through the Deliveroo app.

And there’s something for everyone else, too…

Don’t have a floral-inspired name? You don’t have to feel like a bluebell. Everyone deserves to feel special and so, Deliveroo has something in store even for the ones whose names don’t trace back to a flower.

The Fresh Flower Friday campaign offers a 50 per cent discount on bouquets from participating florists on the app. This means you can save if you want to treat yourself or a loved one to a wonderful flower arrangement. And it will be delivered right to your door. Do note, the deal is only available on Friday, so set your reminders.

Prashant Talwar, Director of Retail & Grocery at Deliveroo Middle East, said, “There’s nothing better than receiving a bouquet, regardless of the occasion. At Deliveroo, we wanted to surprise our customers whose names have floral origins. It’s a small gesture to celebrate Deliveroo’s growing selection of over 250 florist partners across the UAE and enable reliable and convenient flower delivery for every occasion.”

Images: Deliveroo