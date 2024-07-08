Gee W(h)izz! Just in time for the summer break!

Looking to save as many dirhams as you possibly can for your summer plans? Wizz Air to the rescue with a cool flash sale.

Wizz Air is the second largest airline in Abu Dhabi and it has launched on Huawei AppGallery, and to celebrate the launch, it is offering a 20 per cent discount on flights when booked on the app*. You only have today – July 8, 2024, to make your bookings.

The best news? You don’t have to arrange your travels during the summertime. All flights up until November 30, 2024 will be eligible for the discount.

Do note, the one-way price includes the administration fee, and only one carry-on bag will be allowed. Each piece of check-in baggage will be an additional cost, so pack light if you want to save more.

If you are booking over the app, you will be able to find the best deals on flights using Fare Finder. With Wizz Flex, you can change your flight up to three hours before departure without any fees, and the fare will be reimbursed as airline credit.

Earlier this year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also launched the region’s first flight subscription service, offering travellers the opportunity to benefit from fixed fares throughout the year. Passengers will even be able to earn loyalty points. Read more about this subscription service here.

Where can you travel to with Wizz Air?

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s international flight routes now span over 30 destinations, meaning there’s plenty of inspiration for your monthly travels. It includes Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Happy and safe travels!

*Wizz Air is available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.

Images: Wizz Air