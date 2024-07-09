D3 is where it’s at…

Iconic youth and contemporary culture festival Sole DXB is returning for another season, the 12th one in a row, this December. Slated to be held from December 13 to 15, the celebration of all things cool and cultural will take place in Dubai Design District.

The festival, celebrating it’s 12th anniversary this year, usually takes place over three nights and two days, and features the best of regional and international live music, DJ sets, fashion, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments and youth clinics.

The Dubai-based event is also the experiential platform for brands across the globe and close to home, given the multiformat nature of the programming. Throughout the years, performers have included the likes Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Jorja Smith, Stormzy, Petra Collins, Central Cee, Omar Offendum, Khadija El Warzazia, Nadine El Roubi, Rapsody, Mumu Fresh and more.

Hip hop soul at Sole

Last year, Mass Appeal, the record label and entertainment company owned by legendary American rapper Nas, was the official partner of the festival for Hip Hop 50 in the Arab world.

The collaboration was a celebration of 50 years of hip hop and had the likes of 11-time Grammy nominee Busta Rhymes and Joey Bada$$ headlining the eclectic music lineup. The event saw more than 31,000 people, from over 85 countries, with over 100 performers, designers, speakers, and more than 80 brands participating over three nights.

Here’s what we know…

While dates for the new edition of the festival have been announced, we don’t know much else yet, so stay tuned with us as we wait for more information. December is still some time away, but this is the most hotly-anticipated event for the urban crowd, showcasing stellar street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.

Keep an eye out for further announcements regarding tickets, the lineup, the programming and what’s hot and happening in this edition. You don’t want to miss out.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Dec 13 to 15, 2024, more details coming soon, @soledxb

