So good you might miss your flight…

Are you the type who arrives at the airport four hours early or the one sprinting through the boarding gates with just a minute to spare? Either way, you’re in for a treat.

Can you remember the best airport meal you’ve ever had? It’s likely you’d struggle to think of an answer. For whatever reason, airport meals aren’t known for being the most memorable. But what if we told it doesn’t have to be this way? From invite-only experiences to the world’s only Michelin Star airport restaurant, here are 12 of the best airport restaurants around the world to save for your next flight. After all, the holiday begins the second you set foot in the airport…

Mountain Hub Gourmet

Munich International Airport, Germany

Munich Airport is home to the world’s only Michelin-starred airport restaurant, Mountain Hub Gourmet, located inside the Hilton Hotel next to Terminal 2. Dine by the cosy indoor fireplace or unwind on the outdoor terrace, with fine-dining menus inspired by the Alps. Indulge in a three-course lunch, or choose between a four- or six-course dinner paired with exquisite German wines, all crafted from the finest seasonal produce.

Mountain Hub Gourmet, Hilton Hotel, Munich International Airport. gourmet.mountainhub.de

Violet Oon

Changi Airport, Singapore

Singapore’s Changi Airport – the most beautiful airport in the world – is many things: an indoor rainforest, world’s tallest indoor waterfall, 12-metre-high slide, spa, cinema, butterfly garden, a rooftop swimming pool, and world-class shopping. Yet, it’s also a foodie heaven with over 200 dining outlets spread across four terminals and an iconic glass-domed mall, the Jewel. Local celebrity chef and restaurateur Violet Oon has a Michelin Guide restaurant inside Singapore’s National Gallery as well as a charming airport iteration for travellers, located on the first floor of the Jewel. Here, you can experience chef Violet’s authentic Singaporean flavours and Peranakan recipes passed down through generations, making it a must-visit before or after your flight.

Violet Oon, Level 1, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. violetoon.com

The Perfectionists’ Café by Heston Blumenthal

London Heathrow Airport, UK

Wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, a Willy Wonka-inspired nitrogen ice cream parlour, beer battered Cornish fish and chips, renewable biofuel full English breakfast, and cloud cocktails – these are just a few of the things you can expect inside the wonderful world of Heston Blumenthal’s Heathrow restaurant. Inspired by Blumenthal’s TV Series, In Search of Perfection, The Perfectionists’ Cafe serves “fantastic food fast”. In other words: simple food cooked (really) well.

The Perfectionists Cafe, The Queen’s Terminal, Heathrow Airport. @theperfectionistscafe

Praprai

Khon Kaen Airport, Thailand

This Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded spot is located on the arrivals side, in front of Khon Kaen Airport, but it is worth a stopover in itself. For more than two decades, the no-frills, family-run restaurant has been serving authentic Isan dishes such as their outstanding grilled spotted knife fish or crispy deep-fried sour fish. There’s indoor and outdoor seating available with a live music stage.

Praprai, Khon Kaen Airport, Thailand. facebook.com

I Love Paris by Guy Martin

Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris

For a taste of Paris before even leaving the airport, make a pitstop at I Love Paris by Michelin-lauded chef Guy Martin. The space is based has a champagne bar and a 70-seat restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as delicious sandwiches for those on-the-go. Pair your glass of champagne with a foie gras terrine, pan fried scallops, or steak frites.

I Love Paris by Guy Martin, Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris. parisaeroport.fr

Enrique Tomás

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, Madrid

Enrique Tomás began as a humble food stall in Barcelona and has grown into the largest Iberian ham chain in the world. If you’re travelling through Madrid, Alicante, Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria, or Barcelona, you may be lucky enough to come across one of the ‘experience stores’ where you can sit down and enjoy a delicious Iberian menu featuring jamón baguettes, plates of Ibérico ham, and Manchego cheese, all perfectly paired with a glass of your favourite red wine.

Enrique Tomás, Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, Madrid. Discover all locations here: enriquetomas.com

Gordon Ramsay Plane Food

London Heathrow Airport, UK

Did someone say 5am bellinis and benedicts? Heathrow is another top airport for foodies with plenty of options, including a restaurant by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Gordon Ramsay’s Plane Food has you covered with everything from a full English breakfast to a hearty lobster pasta, classic fish and chips, or a flavourful butter chicken curry. In a rush? Opt for the express menu where you can get two courses in 25 minutes or pick up some snacks from the Grab & Go for the flight.

Gordon Ramsay’s Plane Food, Terminal 5, Heathrow Airport. gordonramsayrestaurants.com

Beauty in the Pot

Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

Beauty in the Pot is a unique Korean restaurant experience in Singapore’s Changi Airport, sure to satisfy your spicy hotpot cravings. The wellness-focused menu features homemade nourishing soup bases with all the health benefits you may need before a flight, such as the signature ‘beauty collagen’ broth, ‘slimming’ spicy beef tallow broth, and ‘longevity’ wild pine mushroom broth. The restaurant, located in the Jewel, is open until 3am with takeaway options available.

Beauty in the Pot, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. Daily 11.30am to 3am. paradisegp.com

Chuko Ramen

LaGuardia Airport, New York

Popular Brooklyn ramen shop Chuko also has a chain in LaGuardia Airport. A solid option if you’re travelling alone or hungry for a soul-warming meal before heading out. Their signature dishes include the sesame garlic ramen, pork bun, mapo tofu, as well as a selection of handrolls. Happy slurping…

Chuko Ramen, LaGuardia Airport, New York. @chukobk

Ming Court

Beijing Capital Airport, China

Travelling to the Chinese capital anytime soon? Inside one of the world’s busiest airports, hungry travellers will find the sister restaurant to Michelin Star, Ming Court, in Hong Kong. Beijing Capital Airport’s Ming Court is famous for authentic, award-winning Cantonese cuisine, quality seasonal ingredients, fine wines from around the world, and inspiring lake views.

Ming Court, Level 2, Cordis Hotel, Beijing Capital Airport. cordishotels.com

Classified

Newark Liberty International Airport, US

Exclusively for United Airlines customers, Classified is an invite-only restaurant in Terminal C, hidden behind a secret door in French bistro, Saison (another restaurant worth-visiting if you don’t make the cut). Although it may be for the carrier’s most valued customers, Classified is not to be mistaken with an airport lounge as you do in fact pay for this exclusive dining experience, and it’s not cheap.

Classified, Newark Liberty International Airprort, Terminal C, New Jersey. Invite-only. promo.united.com

Venchi

Milan Malpensa Airport, Italy

To end on a sweet note, this Italian chocolate and gelato shop is perfect for treating yourself or picking up a unique luxury gift before your flight. Their broad range of fine chocolates include the must-try rich and creamy Gianduja, a classic blend of chocolate and hazelnuts, and the decadent Cuor di Cacao, which offers a deep, intense chocolate experience. For gelato lovers, try either their pistachio or stracciatella flavours (or both). That’s amore!

Venchi, Milan Malpensa Airport, Terminal 1-B, Italy. venchi.com

Images: Social/Provided