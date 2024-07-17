Whether you’re planning your next night in with the girls or want to spice up your Friday night dinner…

Who doesn’t love a takeaway in Dubai? We’re not just talking burgers and pizza either. No siree. You can get almost anything delivered to your doorstep in Dubai, from steak frites to oysters, sushi to smoothie bowls.

Here, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best takeaways and meal kits to try in Dubai. Bon appétit…

Liu by Jun’s

We’ve said it many times, but Jun’s is one of our favourite Dubai restaurants for its creative third-culture cuisine and flavour-packed nostalgic feasts. Led by Kelvin Cheung, What’s On’s Chef of the Year 2024, the home-grown restaurant has recently launched an online delivery service, Liu by Jun’s, available exclusively on Deliveroo. Whether you fancy a quiet night-in or are planning the ultimate dinner party, the five-star dishes are sure to impress. Choose from starters like red hot chicken waffles, mapo burrata, and tempura za’atar chaat, and main courses such as the smash burger, tenderloin steak, mushroom claypot, short rib bao, and baby chicken with a non-negotiable side of kimchi fried rice.

@junsdubai

Kinoya

For a big hearty bowl of ramen that will warm up your soul or high-grade sushi, you can’t go wrong with Kinoya. The Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant is available on Deliveroo with their selection of delicious ramen, maki rolls, robata, rice dishes, and even chef’s specials. For those who prefer to DIY without all the prep and washing up, ramen and yakitori bbq meal kits are available. Choose from miso ramen (Dhs67), shio ramen (Dhs67), or tantamen (Dhs62) and warm your cockles up with a soul-satisfying homemade bowl of the city’s most loved ramen. It could also make a ramen-tic date night idea.

@kinoya.ae

Odeon

One of our favourite homegrown French restaurants, Odeon, located in Jumeirah 3 is French elegance at its finest with a food market downstairs and a high-end restaurant upstairs. Founded by husband and wife, Thomas and Morgane Duhamel, this gem has been serving guests simple yet delicious French food and high-quality ingredients since 2018, both in their restaurant and catering. Whether you’re having a fuss-free dinner with their succulent cordon bleu (Dhs110) or you’re looking to impress with some escargot (Dhs83) and fresh seafood including the prawn platter (Dhs120) and fresh oysters (12 for Dhs198). As well as ready-to-eat items, you can also shop their grocery section including cheese, fruit and veg, meat, and condiments.

@odeondbubai

Tashas To Go

We love a visit to tashas café. For the Instagrammable interiors, for the always-friendly team, for the pretty lattes, and for one of the city’s finest French toasts. And luckily for us – and you – there are five locations across Dubai, including Marina Mall, Al Barsha, Jumeirah, and Mirdif. If you’re in the mood for deliciously moreish comfort food, Tashas To Go is your go-to. For the perfect spread, order their prawn platter (Dhs251), chicken vol-au-vent (Dhs136), and the Texas salad (Dhs97).

@tashascafeae

La Cantine du Faubourg

Since opening its doors more than two decades ago, La Cantine Du Faubourg, has been the rendez-vous of choice for many Dubai folk who are in search of a hip lunch spot, sophisticated dinner, after-work drinks, or weekend brunch. Fusing food, light, sound, image and art, La Cantine is so much more than a restaurant, but if you want to recreate that dining experience at home, you can. What to order? The burrata and truffle pizza (Dhs170), grilled BBQ octopus (Dhs162), and lobster spaghetti (Dhs245) come highly recommended.

@lacantinedubai

Alici

Homegrown Italian restaurant, Alici, is located on the stunning shores of Bluewaters. On the menu, you’ll find seafood dishes such as an elegant seafood platter, homemade pasta, whole Turbot and a signature langoustine. From starters and pasta to mains and pizza, you can order Alici’s Amalfi Coast-inspired dishes to your home and tap into the dolce far niente state of mind. What’s On recommends the ravioli di stocco e datterino (homemade ravioli with codfish and burrata) for Dhs115.

@alicidubai

Le Petit Beefbar

This elegant French café in DIFC serves premium beef and sharing-style street food which diners can also enjoy at home. From gourmet breakfasts to a late-night burger, you’ll be spoilt for choice. To help you out, we recommend ordering their signature short rib bao buns (Dhs102), insane rock corn (Dhs59), and the big K burger (Dhs118).

@lepetitbeefbar_dubai

Couqley

Couqley is a firm favourite on Dubai’s dining scene for its cosy atmosphere, brilliant roster of daily deals and top-quality French cuisine. While this restaurant has our hearts for more reasons than one, we wouldn’t blame you for craving their steak frites every night of the week. Luckily, you can get practically the whole menu delivered to your door in less than an hour, from escargot to goat cheese tart, rib eye steak to duck confit. Oh and don’t forget to order their drool-worthy pain perdu for dessert.

@couqleyuae

Miss Lily’s

In an unassuming location within the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Jamaican hotspot Miss Lily’s has long been a favourite for a lively night out. But it may come as a surprise that their flavourful sharing-style dishes can also be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. From their famous jerk chicken (Dhs85) to curry goat stew (Dhs95), or smaller bites like the salt cod fritters (Dhs40) and ackee hummus (Dhs40), this is sure to satisfy all your Caribbean food cravings.

@misslilysdxb

LPM

For those looking to impress with a high-end takeaway from one of the city’s best restaurants, look no further than the long-standing French restaurant LPM Restaurant & Bar. Fusing French Mediterranean and Niçoise cuisine, choose from cold and hot starters including burrata and tomatoes (Dhs99) and warm prawns in olive oil (Dhs79), pasta, seafood or meat dishes, and deliciously indulgent desserts.

@lpmdubai

Homer Lobster

Newly opened in Dubai, Paris’ renowned Homer Lobster is known for their casual street-food-meets-fine-dining take on, well, lobster rolls. And they deliver. Choose from their award-winning classic lobster roll (Dhs75), the salmon pastrami with Oscietre caviar (Dhs210), the grilled cheese with caviar (Dhs160), as well as sides including chips and caviar, truffle chips, coleslaw, and more. The restaurant is in DIFC but if you’d rather stay in, the delivery is just as delish.

@homerlobster.uae

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Japanese food is always a good idea, especially when it’s from chef Reif Othman’s beloved Reif Kushiyaki. Think gyoza (Dhs52), Wagyu katsu sandos (Dhs206), Hokkaido (Dhs82), maki rolls, sashimi, nigiri, kushiyaki, and even a hearty bowl of 18-hours slow-cooked ramen (Dhs72).

@reifkushiyaki

Ninive

This exquisite Middle Eastern restaurant serves a wide variety of classic and modern dishes, showcasing the rich flavours from around the region. The Iraqi tashreeb (Dhs225), braised lamb cooked with spices and lemon, would make a showstopping table centrepiece along with the vegetarian Moroccan tagine (Dhs90), baby chicken (Dhs130), and some mouthwatering appetisers such as spicy eggplant dip (Dhs55).

@ninivedubai

Hutong

Not your average Chinese takeaway, this fine-dining Northern Chinese restaurant located in DIFC was originally founded in The Shard, London. Make sure to order the whole roasted Peking duck with pancakes (Dhs480), steamed dumpling platter (Dhs165), and mapo tofu (Dhs96) for the ultimate dinner party.

@hutongdubai

Robata

From the team also behind TakaHisa, Robata promises an exclusive menu with only the finest ingredients. This one is another one for the premium takeaway club and the menu boasts an array of authentic Japanese cuisine, focusing mainly on ‘robatayaki’, which translates to “fireside cooking.” You can place your orders on Deliveroo and get pretty much anything and everything across their menu. They’ve got sushi, maki, sandos, fried rice and of course the robata. A little bit of each one, and you have a whole spread.

robata.ae

Images: Social