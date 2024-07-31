It’s an uber cool homegrown brand…

Always champion your own. And we do and that’s just one of the things we love about the UAE. This year, a full contingent of 14 Emirati athletes made it’s way to the Paris Olympics, the most since the London Games back in 2012, and they went decked out in uniforms by local, female-led streetwear brand A Frnd of Mine.

Every stint, the team uniforms are always a point of conversation – essentially, another way, another front to represent your country on, given the designers are always from home. Berluti for Team France, Tarun Tahiliani for Team India, Ralph Lauren for Team USA, Lululemon for Team Canada – you might recognise these names.

This year, A Frnd of Mine by Xpoze has the prestige of dressing the Emirati athletes and the brand has really come through on the streetwear aesthetic. The uniforms are white and unisex, emblazoned with the logo of the Olympics, the UAE flag and the words Team UAE on the chest. The name of the country is printed in big, bold red letters in the front. All the pieces are athleisure, featuring hoodies, sweatpants, T-shirts and shorts.

The kits also stay true to the cultural and religious practices in the UAE, with white sporting hijabs and full-cover leggings for the athletes who choose to dress modestly. In the face of the ban on hijabs for the host team of French athletes, this display on empowerment is a necessity.

Being both unisex and casual, the uniform really speaks to the ethos of streetwear – big, baggy silhouettes that can be worn anyone, regardless of male or female. The brand itself taps into that, describing itself as comfortable, minimal and effortless – an everyday wear label that stays fashionable.

The team this year…

Earlier this month, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) unveiled the full roster of the UAE’s participation, a team comprising 14 athletes competing across five sports: cycling, equestrian, judo, swimming and athletics.

Equestrian competitor Omar Al Marzooqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh were the flag-bearers for opening ceremony, with another accomplishment for Al Sayegh as the first Emirati female cyclist to qualify for the Olympics.

