Celebrations are in order…

Bastille Day is approaching us swiftly – falling on Sunday, July 14 – and a tribute is necessary. Ring in the French National Day this year with a toast to the incredible cuisine and culture of the country. The dining scene of Dubai is gearing up for just that and if you want to pay a visit to get into the celebratory spirit, this is for you.

Here are 7 spots to celebrate Bastille Day in Dubai.

Bistro Des Arts

This iconic French spot is hosting an array of celebrations filled with exciting feasts and flavours. Sample the authentic taste of Paris here in Dubai with a charming Bastille Day brunch. This themed Sunday brunch offers all of the spots best-loved and most popular dishes, along with the celebratory feel of the day, and hearty roast specials along with vibrant live music in the evening.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai, Sun, Jul 14, starts from Dhs329, Tel: (04) 551 1576, info@bistrodesarts.ae

Alizée

Banyan Tree’s stunning eatery is inviting all to celebrate Bastille Day this July 14, combining chic French charm and the spirit of celebration for an exclusive brunch. Convene at this French-Riviera inspired restaurant and spend an afternoon filled with dishes that pay tribute o authentic French gastronomy. Sip welcome cocktails and mocktails, pick from a champagne tower and be entertained by live music.

Alizée, Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island, Sun, Jul 14, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs350, kids below four years old dine complimentary, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @alizeedubai

Eugène Eugène

Eugène Eugène’s Bastille Day celebrations will last from day to night, filled with French charm, special entertainment and culinary delights. For brunch, you can enjoy their usual packages with added live entertainment and specially curated food and drink additions to the menu. You can also explore mini French market stations. For dinner, sample the a la carte menu with special add-ons and entertainment.

Eugène Eugène, Mall of the Emirates, Jul 14, Sun, 12pm to 12am, brunch from Dhs310, Tel: (0) 4 379 8963, @eugeneeugenedubai

Salmontini Le Resto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salmontini (@salmontini)



Bastille Day celebrations at Salmontini Le Resto don’t just end on July 14. You can celebrate every Sunday thereafter, with Bastille Sundays. Dine on a menu of simple, elegant dishes that bring the quaint charm of France to your plates. The three-course menu is priced at Dhs220 per person with an option to upgrade to a 300g beef tenderloin for an additional Dhs60 and a two-hour free-flow red wine package priced at Dhs200 (house) or Dhs270 (premium). There will also be some games and entertainment for the little ones.

Salmontini Le Resto, Mall of the Emirates, Sun, starting Jul 14, Dhs220, Tel: (0) 4 341 0222, @salmontini

Beefbar

Try the Meat Experience menu to celebrate this Bastille Day in style, with the addition of its Café Gourmand offering. This is a tradition across France, where coffee or espresso is enjoyed with an array of bite-sized desserts. If you’re coming to enjoy the Meat Experience menu featuring a variety of meats and cuts, you can have the Café Gourmand offering complimentary. Exclusively on July 14.

Beefbar, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun, Jul 14, Tel: (0) 4 423 2238, @beefbar_dubai

Brasserie Boulud

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk (@sofiteltheobelisk)



At Brasserie Boulud, get in the celebratory spirit of Bastille Day, with live food stations featuring traditional French favorites, delectable desserts and French beverages that will set the tone. The offer lasts from 1pm to 5pm, at Dhs295 per person. Head over to Sofitel The Obelisk this Sunday, July 14, to avail this exciting offer.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel The Obelisk, Sun, Jul 14, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295, Tel: (0) 4 281 4020, @brasseriebouluddubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cantine du Faubourg, Dubai (@lacantinedubai)



Head over to La Cantine du Faubourg to celebrate the spirit of France with their annual Bastille Day brunch on Sunday, July 14, from 1pm to 6pm. Dress to impress in white and have the best time ever.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Jul 14, 1pm to 6pm, Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Images: Supplied