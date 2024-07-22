6 of the hottest ways to keep cool in Dubai this summer

It’s toasty out there…

Glasses fog up the second you step outdoors? Steering wheel or seat belt too hot to handle? Hair looking alpaca-like by the time you reach the office? If you said yes to even one of these things, you need to cool off with these cool indoor activities in Dubai that will make you shiver.

Here are some of the chilliest spots in Dubai to visit

Chill out at Ice Lounge

Did you know there’s a place in Dubai that’s permanently set to minus-six degrees? – that’s four degrees colder than Ski Dubai. Chillout Ice Lounge located at Times Square Center is truly a cool spot that’s sure to give you a break from the summer heat. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around and snap up photos at the many cool ice sculptures. To help you warm up, the lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of desserts, mocktails and confectionery. A child pass is Dhs49 and it’s Dh89 for adults. Buy a family pass (two adults and two children) for Dhs220. Book here.

Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, open daily 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)56 995 1647. @chillouticeloungedubai

Tis’ the ski-son We know this is a super obvious one, but it does the job and it’s fun for the whole family. Ski Dubai is arguably one of the coolest attractions in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in Mall of the Emirates. Inside you’ll find loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Costs vary on your choice of activity and you can check out the prices here. At Ski Academy, you can even enhance your snow skills with instructors. Find out more here. Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com Skate around at Dubai Ice Rink This is yet another fun indoor activity in Dubai that will certainly cool you down. At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (or try to at least) in temperatures averaging -5 degrees Celsius. There are daily sessions for all levels – so don’t be shy if you spend most of your time sprawled out on the ice. There are private lessons available for four years old and above, too. Book here. Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs120, Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice-cold chamber Cryotherapy has been a treatment of choice for athletes and wellbeing seekers for a while now and at Resync, the city’s most luxe studio, you too can freeze your assets. Wearing little more than your swimmers, a pair of gloves and snug North Face slippers, wellness seekers will be fully enclosed in a cryo chamber where temperatures peak at a numbing -110 degrees. Just three minutes inside its frosty chamber is enough to release endorphins, create a sense of euphoria, heal sore muscles, even your skin tone and boost metabolism. Book here and you can check out the pricing here. Ground Floor, Central Park Towers, DIFC, prices start from Dhs350 a session. Tel: (0)437 9244. resync.ae Revel in an enchanting snow room at Talise Spa Did you know Talise Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is home to a Snow Room? No, it’s not just a fancy name for a treatment room. It’s a room with snow. For a full spa day for Dhs350, you will be able to gain access to several facilities at the spa including the pool, sauna, steam room, and more, including the Snow Room. What you need to do is, head to the hot steam bath or the sauna to open your pores (and sweat it out), and then head to the Snow Room to close your pores. And of course, you can expect it to be oh-so-cold.