BCH:CLB

On the seafront of W Dubai – The Palm sits BCH:CLB a vibrant beach club that oozes Love Island vibes. With overwater loungers, a temperature-controlled pool, VIP beach houses and a restaurant filled with rainbow-hued chairs, it’s a welcome migration from the muted, boho-chic feel of most Dubai beach clubs. After a short summer break, it’s set to reopen in September, with the date still to be confirmed.

Cala Vista

Returning at the end of September is Cala Vista, one of the many chic alfresco eateries that line the beachfront across Madinat Jumeirah. This one is set back a little from the beach in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, but still comes with picture-perfect sea and Burj Al Arab views. Both a luxe spot for tan-topping, complete with a swimming pool encased by plush navy loungers; and an alfresco restaurant for lunch and dinner, it was one of the best new additions to the alfresco scene last season. Set among olive and lemon trees, the venue is an oh-so-pretty ode to the Amalfi Coast, with its printed blue tiles, whitewashed marble and stunning lounge.

Caña Beach

A toes-in-the-sand beach bar that gazes out towards Ain Dubai, Caña Beach is one of Dubai’s best sundowner spots – and it’ll be back in action from September. A date is still yet to be confirmed, but this is a stunning spot to pull up a beanbag or lounger and bask in the sorbet hues as the golden orb dibs below the horizon, while sipping on refreshing cocktails and listening to live DJ sets. Keep an eye out for the return of the Friday evening brunch and Sunday afternoon soirees on the sand.

CouCou Rooftop

A late night party spot with some of the best views of Dubai, you’ll find rooftop bar CouCou perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over a high-octane dinner, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot when it reopens in September.

Drift Beach

A chic beach club bringing provencal elegance to the shores of One&Only Royal Mirage is Drift Beach. A luxe and laidback alternative to some of Dubai’s flashier beach clubs, Drift oozes elegant French Riviera feels, across its pool area, beach, alfresco bar and gorgeous restaurant. After its annual summer break, it returns from September, promising some exciting new upgrades that are set to further cement it as a luxe, must-visit spot.

Fish

With its beachfront location, whitewashed fit-out and twinkling lights, it’s not hard to see why Fish has become one of the city’s most romantic spots. As well as tables in the garden, there is seating right on the beach, so you can enjoy vibrant Turkish, Greek and Mediterranean cuisine with your toes in the sand. For the main event, choose a whole fish from the ice display, expertly grilled to order. The all-alfresco venue is closed for August, but reopens on September 1.

Franky’s

A pretty pizzeria that tops out a three-part emporium of excellent EatX concepts in The Park, JLT, Franky’s closed for refurbishment (and the balmy summer months) back in June. The verdant and fanciful spot will be back in action this September, inviting guests to enjoy its kitsch decor, excellent wood fired pizzas, and refreshing spritz’ while gazing out over the leafy green park.

Nuska

A stunning spot that’s fast become one of Dubai’s most popular beachfront restaurants thanks to its daily rose lunch deal, there’s lots to love about Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Nuska. Inspired by the Babylonian god of fire and light, Nuska, offers Mediterranean dishes that are prepared fresh over a coal fire you can enjoy with a side of ocean views. It returns this September.

Verde Beach

A party hard beach club that’s become a firm favourite for decadent celebrations and day parties that go on well into the night, it’s impossible to have a bad time at Verde Beach. They’ve got that tri-factor of fabulous views, impeccable service, and an unforgettable atmosphere that party people flock here for. It’s been closed for a short summer break, but returns on September 2, inviting guests to enjoy both days by the beach, and lively lunches in the restaurant. Book the latter for the best party ambience.

