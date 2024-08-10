The turn of the month is here…

August is on its way out. Where is 2024 off to in such a hurry? While you ponder that, here’s a cool list of 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Enjoy.

Friday, August 30

Dive into e-sports madness at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will inaugurate the world’s first esports arena this weekend, and alongside state-of-the-art gaming stations and cutting-edge tech, the facility will as many as 20 Gran Turismo simulators, of which 17 will suit adults, and 3 will be tailored to younger guests looking to unleash their inner Speed Racer. You’ll also be able to enjoy three F1 simulators, that will have you slipping into the cockpit of a fast, furious Ferrari, with the option to pick from some of the most celebrated racing circuits on the planet. People of determination who love racing will also be able to enjoy the new attraction, with two GT simulators designed to cater to their needs.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: 600 511115 @ferrariworldyasisland

Immerse yourself in culture and tradition at ADIHEX

Giddy up, Abu Dhabi. ADIHEX, the largest hunting and equestrian exhibition in the Middle East, opens its doors at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from August 31 to September 8. The equine and hunting extravaganza will feature a dazzling array of live acts, including unmissable experiences, cultural exhibitions, stunning traditional performances and more in its 21st edition.

ADIHEX 2024, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, August 31 to September 8, tickets from Dhs25, free entry for ages 12 and below . Tel: (0) 2 444 6900, adihex.com

Grab an incredible slice of pizza at Marmellata

Heart, soul and delicious Italian delights are the order of the day at Marmellata, with their lip-smacking line up of pizzas and focaccia inspiring diner loyalty like few other spots in the capital do. Head over to What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Homegrown Concept of the Year for 2024, and you’ll see what we mean.

Marmellata, Shop 25-A, Mina Zayed, 5pm to 9pm, Wed to Sun, Tel: (0)55 802 9355, @marmellatalove

Saturday, August 31

Celebrate 12 years of Porters

Porters is celebrating a dozen years in business in grand fashion this Saturday, and that begins with a 12-hour long brunch. Yes, from noon to midnight. When you’re done at the party, brace yourself for 12 days of incredible offers. It’s all about to go down in the city centre.

Porters, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, August 31, noon to midnight, Dhs279 (4 hrs), Dhs499 (8 hrs), Dhs699 (12 hrs). Tel: (0)2 495 3936. @portersabudhabi

Head to UVA for beats and beverages

At the Marriott Al Forsan’s UVA, a brand new liquid brunch awaits every Saturday. Sip on unlimited beverages while grooving to the beats of their in-house DJ.

UVA, Marriott Al Forsan, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Saturday 4pm to 6pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

Enjoy a marvellous brunch at Maté

Show up at Maté on Saadiyat, and enjoy a wealth of exciting eats inspired by the cuisines of Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Chile, at this brand new Asado Libre – Camino De Los Andes summer brunch. This culinary adventure promises a flavour fest like none other, so head over to get your passport stamped. Read our review here before you head over.

Maté, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs690 bubbles. Tel: (0)54 309 6027. Book here. @parkhyattad

Catch EPL action with Man City at Offside

While the What’s On team are firm Nottingham Forest fans, we’re just as excited for Man City games. The Sky Blues will play West Ham at 8pm UAE time this Saturday, and you can catch all of your favourite football stars as they bring their magic to the pitch once again. Enjoy a high-energy atmosphere, refreshing beverages and bar bites all season long at one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic destinations when you bring your sporting spirit to beachside marvel, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and their gastropub, Offside.

Offside, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday August 31, 8pm. Tel: (0)56 522 0219. @offsidesaadiyat

Sunday, September 1

Head to a family-friendly show at the Etihad Arena

BBC Studios Kids & Family are brining very exciting Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to Etihad Arena for 7 shows, and September 1 is the last day to see it live. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time ever, in what is certain to be a hit for the whole family to enjoy.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 30 to September 1, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

Bite into sweet treats with Cinnabon’s new Bon toppings

A wise person once said, “You can have too much of a good thing” – and they clearly didn’t know what they were talking about. At Cinnabon, you can now enjoy all your favourite flavours at once with the new M&Ms & Cookie Crunch Kiddie Bons. The limited-edition caramel and turtle bons are also available across all 45 UAE stores until September 30.

@cinnabonuae

Sit down for a Georgian feast at Shvili

Shvili, the UAE’s own popular Georgian restaurant now houses an exciting new outlet at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. With existing locations in Dubai Hills and Nakheel Mall, the new outlet in Abu Dhabi is eco-friendly and offers a wholesome dining experience with native Georgian specials such as the Khachapuri and melt-in-the-mouth chicken Satsivi in a creamy walnut sauce. We’re very excited about this one, and recommend you try it this weekend.

Shvili, Level 3, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @shvili_dxb