Roll out the red carpet for the first weekend of August – as always, it’s a big, fun one with something to do for everyone. Food, art, culture and wellness, find it all in Abu Dhabi.

Friday, August 2

Indulge in a night brunch at Hakkasan

The Hakka Night Brunch commences at 8pm every Friday evening, with sips and bites featuring a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine. Until 11pm, at Dhs488 per person. Start your weekend right.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Fri, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs488, Tel: (0) 2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Take the little ones on an adventure at Emirates Palace

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental has officially opened it’s Kids Palace, a haven for the children aged between 1o months and 12 years. There’s dedicated areas for different age groups and diverse learning activities, and even a children’s restaurant.

Kids Palace, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Corniche, starts at Dhs720 per day, Tel: (0) 2 690 9000, @mo_emiratespalace

Celebrate The Olympics at LPM

LPM is celebrating the great games and the host country with a unique and exclusive cocktail called The Olympiade and cheesecake dressed up in the iconic rings of The Olympics. Available until August 11.

LPM, Al Maryah Island, until Aug 11, Tel: (0) 2 692 9600, lpmrestaurants.com

Take a sweet staycation

A flavoursome stay awaits on this pristine natural island with a complimentary daily buffet breakfast, plus a three-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Olea Restaurant and access to The St. Regis Athletic Club, pool and beach. The best news? You’ll also get to experience the renowned St. Regis signature butler service.

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,833. @stregissaadiyatisland

Saturday, August 3

UFC Fight Night fun at Etihad Arena

The capital’s next UFC Fight Night is set to bring some serious power and an exciting octagon this month. Not the first UFC rodeo in Abu Dhabi, but certainly a thrilling one. Catch all the grappling action at Etihad Arena.

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat, Aug 3, etihadarena.ae

Go on a wine journey to Argentina

La Cava at Rosewood Abu Dhabi is offering a night featuring the rich and diverse world of Argentinian wines. Choose between two glasses of fine wine or five flights of exquisite wines, all perfectly paired with a selection of cheeses.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Aug 1 to 31, 6pm to 1am, starts at Dhs98, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Catch musical talent at W Abu Dhabi

W Abu Dhabi is launching its W Spotlight – a bi-monthly music series held in the W Lounge. From 8pm to 12am, catch The Ark Angelz as they bring their musical best to the stage. Sip on expertly crafted beverages and cocktails as you spend the night.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat, Aug 3, 8pm to 12am, drinks start at Dhs25, Tel: (0) 2 656 000, @wabudhabi

Sunday, August 4

Have a pamper day at Skin Laundry Abu Dhabi

The new location is all the rage – in addition to lasers and facials, two aesthetic dermatologists offer a variety of treatments such as HIFU, RF microneedling, skin boosters, botox, and fillers. Treat yourself to a complete face makeover.

Skin Laundry, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 52 420 1557, @skinlaundrymena

Indulge in an afternoon tea at Hilton Abu Dhabi

The newly launched Saffron afternoon tea features a lavish menu of saffron-infused dishes and drinks, meant to bring out the best of the rare spice. Enjoy it daily at Osmo Lounge and Bar, from 1pm to 6pm, for Dhs250.

Osmo Lounge and Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, daily, 1pm to 6pm, Dhs250, Tel: (0) 2 208 6900, @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

End the weekend on a high (for the ladies)

At the frills-free Murphy’s Sports Bar, ladies’ night takes place from Friday to Sunday, where you and your crew can enjoy two complimentary drinks and 40 per cent off the menu of sports bar classics. If you’re into your sport, you can expect to be glued to all the live action on the array of screens dotted throughout the venue.

Murphy’s Sports Bar, Al Ghazal Golf Club, Airport Freezone Area, 8pm to 11pm, Sunday. Tel: (0)2 505 5023. @abudhabi.murphys

