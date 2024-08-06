Is summer winding down?

That is a very good question, and unfortunately the answer to that is no, it’s not. We’ve got a long way to go before that even begins to happen, but the good news is that no matter the weather, the fun never stops in Abu Dhabi. Exhibit A: this list.

Here are 6 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, August 5

After-dark sound healing at Body Tree Studio

Start your week off right with a guided sound healing session every Monday evening at Body Tree Studio. Relax the mind and body, clear the subconscious and activate the body’s natural healing systems. Sessions are Dhs85.

Body Tree Studio, Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi, Mon, starts at Dhs85, Tel: (0) 2 443 4448, @bodytreestudio

Keep the little ones busy at KidZania

Loved by kids – and tolerated through gritted teeth by adults – KidZania continues to be a cut above the competition as far as children’s summertime entertainment goes. The impressive and interactive mini-city combines playful activities with education, using an innovative approach to make learning fun. Their summer camp offers a diverse range of multidisciplinary activities designed to engage and inspire young minds. From crafting intricate food sculptures to expressing themselves through dance and exploring their artistic talents with arts and crafts, KidZania’s camp provides endless opportunities for kids – aged four to 16 years – to learn, play, and grow. The cost is Dhs650 for the week, with a 10 per cent sibling discount available.

KidZania, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs65o per week, Tel: (0) 54 998 6897, abudhabi.kidzania.com

Tuesday, August 6

Check out a new African-inspired bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island (@rixospremiumsaadiyat)



Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has launched a brand new concept – a contemporary, African-inspired bar set to transport guests to a different world. Savanna Sol is all lush tapestry and vibrant decor, and will whisk you away to a beautiful, immersive savanna filled with vibrant culture and the unique flavours of the region.

Savanna Sol, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 2 492 2222, @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Wednesday, August 7

Take a summer staycation at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is offering 15 per cent off when you stay at the hotel for two nights or more. Enhance your stay with a daily breakfast buffet at Crust and you’ll get to enjoy a new beach experience at Saadiyat Beach Club which is a short drive away from the hotel. Transportation is provided to shuttle you to and from the beach club.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs973 per night, Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @fsabudhabi

Have bubbles and bites at Hakkasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Abu Dhabi (@hakkasanabudhabi)



Every Saturday to Thursday from 6pm to 8pm, Champagne enthusiasts can indulge in one bottle of NV Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut and choose from a selection of two small eats, including the all-time favourite Supreme dim sum. At Dhs398 per person.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs398, Tel: (0) 2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Thursday, August 8

Try cryotherapy at °CRYO

The UAE-born wellness franchise has got it all when it comes to icy cutting-edge health and wellness treatments, from ice blast facials and full body cryo to localised cryo, providing the perfect remedy for a sweaty summer. For those who don’t know, cryotherapy is where you’re blasted with sub-freezing temperatures to soothe pain, reduce inflammation, and boost mood, energy, and sleep. Don’t worry, the blasting only lasts a short time for first-timers, and you can even bring friends to join in the fun. Step out and your body will be ready to fight the heat for the rest of the day.

°CRYO Mamsha, Turquoise 8, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sun 9am to 10pm. Tel: (800) 279 6823. @cryouae

Images: Supplied/ Getty