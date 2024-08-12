Dreaming of days by the pool right here…

J1 Beach is one of the most exciting upcoming foodie destinations in Dubai, and it’s set to start opening from September.

Home to 13 beautiful beachfront dining spots, among them we can’t wait to enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita at La Baia, a beautiful ode to sun-soaked days spent on the southern Italian Riviera.

Set to open this September, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places.

From a first look at the renders, the venue will have a chic, vintage feel, with patterned tiles, crisp white tablecloths, and plenty of lemon hues dotted through the venue. Whether you’re dining indoors, or enjoying the alfresco winter months, you’ll be able to tuck into Southern Italian flavours with an elevated Dubai touch. Highlights on the menu will include Mediterranean scamp and red shrimp carabineros from the raw bar, an array of homemade pasta and pizza, and stuffed zucchini flowers. An ode to one of Capri’s most famous restaurants, it will also feature a dessert room, where freshly baked sweet treats like Caprese chocolate cake and rum baba await. Further adding to the southern Italian feel, the signature sgroppino cocktail will also get a zesty and theatrical twist at La Baia Dubai, so we know exactly what we’ll be ordering come September.

The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia is one of a string of new openings coming to Dubai this season from Bulldozer Group. The hospitality masters will also introduce a duo of venues – Dragonfly and Frou Frou – to The Lana, Dorchester Collection, in Business Bay.

La Baia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah, opening September. @labaia.dubai