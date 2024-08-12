All of this in the palm of your hand…

Abu Dhabi Taxi

When you’re out in the capital, you’ll have seen these silver icons of convenience zipping around town. If it happens to be a busy day or there are just one too many riders around, you’ll need to pre-book one. Download the Abu Dhabi Taxi app on Google Play or the App Store, and you’re on your way for an additional Dhs4 booking charge.

Quick tip: Stick your arm out to hail one, only if the little box at the top is lit in yellow or green. The red strip of lights means the cab’s occupied.

TXAI

With the kind of advancement we’re surrounded by, we’re sure this one doesn’t surprise you, although it promises to intrigue. The next time you’re on Yas Island or on Saadiyat, download TXAI and hop into one of their driverless, AI-powered robocabs – these neat self-driving sets of wheels will have you visiting some of the leading attractions in the capital city. Read more here and take a look at our review here.

UBER

When all else fails, no matter where in the world you are, including in Abu Dhabi, you can rely on a trusty UBER to pick you up in a matter of minutes. In the UAE capital, the global transportation giant operates a fleet of sleek Lexus automobiles that will give you a luxurious ride to wherever you’re headed. Download it on Google Play or on the App Store.

Darbi

Darbi is one of those supremely convenient apps that will help you plan your journey while you’re in the capital city. Whether it’s public transport information, taxi tips, parking intel or spots of interest in Abu Dhabi, the app will have you covered. It’s also available for download on the App Store and on Google Play.

Darb

Who doesn’t know of Darb in Abu Dhabi? You can sign in with your UAE Pass ID, and access a host of services such as requesting a residential permit, paying for your parking and checking your available balance or outstanding fees. In short, you get to access your traffic profile including all of the services relating to Mawaqif.

If this has got you wondering, we have you covered: here are some of the most interesting taxi systems from around the world.