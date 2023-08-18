Islanders, you won’t need a driver’s license to enjoy a ride alone in these…

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has revealed that the next time you’re on Yas or Saadiyat Island, you can hop on one of TXAI’s neat self-driving, AI-powered robocabs.

The app is easy to install via the Play Store or the App Store, and follows a ubiquitous, user-friendly format that has you punching in your current location, desired destination and preferred time of pick up. Popular landmarks you can ride between include capital favourites such as Etihad Arena, the Louvre, Mamsha, Manarat, New York University, Yas Marina, and a host of big-ticket hospitality and entertainment landmarks on both islands.

You can pick between the flagship Robo Taxi, as well as options such as the robo minibus which runs on four lines, namely the Saadiyat 01 and Saadiyat 02 as well as the Yas 01 and Yas 02. All of these autonomous, eco-friendly buses run on clean, green energy. You can also use the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system, with high-capacity buses that carry up to 240 passengers all over Yas Island from 8am to 8pm. The TXAI app also guides users on parking options and 15 electric charging stations on both islands, with location info.

We’re also very excited to share that whether you choose to ride the Robo Taxi, the Robo Minibus or the big ART buses, your trips are all completely free of charge during the ongoing trial operation phase.

The Smart Mobility Project comes as part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy aimed at smart, sustainable and innovative transport solutions. It is carried out in collaboration between the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and Bayanat, who specialise in AI-powered geospatial intelligence. The initiative builds on Abu Dhabi’s leading role in developing green lifestyle solutions in recent times, with a host of environment-friendly endeavours being rolled out including the Abu Dhabi Lighting Project and the Ma’an Social Incubator.

For a better look, download the TXAI app, or visit @txai_taxi.