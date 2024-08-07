And tickets go on sale this week from Dhs295…

Everybodyyyyy, get ready to rock your body: beloved manband, Backstreet Boys are returning to Abu Dhabi this October.

As part of the epic UFC Showdown Week festivities, one of the biggest bands in the global pop sphere will perform at the Etihad Arena on Wednesday, October 23.

Tickets go on sale this week priced from Dhs295. Pre-sale will go live on Thursday, August 8 at 12pm via livenation.me, so be sure you’re registered to get pre-sale access. Thereafter, general access tickets will be on sale from midday on Friday, August 9.

Upper bowl bronze tickets shall be priced at Dhs295, while upper bowl silver and golden circle floor go for Dhs395, with tickets priced up to Dhs995 for early entry golden circle tickets.

The last time the band performed in Abu Dhabi was in May 2023, when they brought their DNA World Tour to the capital for a gig that sold out in just six hours. So, if one of the greatest boybands of all time are your fire and your one desire — believe us when we say, you need to get your tickets pronto.

Those that do get their hands on tickets for Backstreet Boys in Abu Dhabi can look forward to cheesy pop tunes of the finest form from the quartet (Kevin Richardson won’t be performing in Abu Dhabi due to scheduling conflicts), who are behind sing-along smash hits including I Want It That Way, Shape Of My Heart, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody. Their extensive setlist spans a near 30-year career, during which the group have sold over 130 million records worldwide, which makes them one of the most successful boybands in history.

The Backstreet Boys concert in Abu Dhabi will serve as a prelude to UFC308, which will take place on Saturday October 26 at the Etihad Arena. The card all but guarantees an epic fight night, with UFC boss Dana White revealing a blockbuster line-up earlier this week that will be co-main evented by featherweights Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway, and by a clash between No.3 ranked Robert Whittaker and the UAE’s own Khamzat Chimaev, in a five-round contest.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates.

Backstreet Boys, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 23, from Dhs295. livenation.me