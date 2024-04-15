The capital will host world-class MMA action yet again…

While it may seem like Abu Dhabi only just got done hosting UFC 294, we now have details regarding this year’s premier MMA spectacle in the capital: UFC 308 is coming to the Etihad Arena on October 26.

Last October’s contest saw huge names in the business such as Russian Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev register impressive wins in the octagon, and the action is only expected to get bigger and better later this year at the capital’s 19th UFC event.

Like residents and capitalites witnessed and enjoyed last year, UFC 308 will be accompanied by a week of super fight-night-centric action at Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, as the popular fan favourite will be back for a week of electrifying entertainment via dedicated fan events, high-energy concerts, hotel promotions, F&B offerings, star appearances and a whole lot more. If you’re wondering what that’s all about, here’s what went down last year.

Prior to the big event, you can get your appetites primed as Abu Dhabi will also play host to UFC Fight Night on the evening of Sunday, August 3.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the thrilling updates as we get closer to the event.

