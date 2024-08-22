Immerse yourself in a world of wonder…

We’ve been thrilled at Pluma, sat on the edge of our seats with Fontana, and now we have another enchanting production to check out in Al Ain.

Cirque Dreams Elysion is a new production by VStar Entertainment Group and the latest edition of the renowned Cirque Dreams franchise. Audience members are in for a breathtaking journey through a land of pure imagination and wonder. The show begins this weekend from Friday, August 23 to September 8, 2024.

What’s the show about?

Cirque Dreams Elysion draws inspiration from the mythical concept of Elysium, a place of perfect happiness and eternal peace. It showcases a three-dimensional world with a blend of noise and silence, movement and stillness, where every creature, even the tiniest insect contributes to the tapestry of life.

The mesmerizing theatrical spectacle fuses the world of fantasy with the artistry of the modern circus. Expect to see thrilling acrobatics, captivating choreography, and beautiful costumes.

To add to the allure, the show’s technical and production aspects have been carefully crafted for the immersive experience. Be sure to pay attention to the music as it’s an original soundtrack.

Cirque Dreams Elysion is on for a limited time only and takes place at Al Ain Square in Al Ain.

Prices start from Dhs75 and go up to Dhs125 per person. You can purchase your tickets here. Do note, that all children above the age of two require a ticket, and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Be sure to arrive else to see the whole performance, or else you will only be allowed in during a suitable break.

Cirque Dreams Elysion, Al Ain Square, Al Ain, Aug 23 to Sept 8, prices from Dhs75 per person, cirquedreams.com

Images: Supplied