Take note…

DXB is set to welcome 3.43 million guests over the next two weeks and to keep up with the number of travellers, Dubai Metro will be extending its hours over the weekend.

So if you are one of the millions arriving back in Dubai this weekend, take note.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the Dubai Metro operating hours will be from 5am to 2am until Saturday, August 24; and from 8am to 2am on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

DXB has advised passengers to make use of the Dubai Metro which has stations at DXB Terminals 1 and 3 in order to reach home more efficiently.

According to the statement released by Dubai Airports, DXB is set to welcome 3.43 million guests over the next 13 days (from Wednesday, August 21 to Monday, September 2, 2024).

The daily traffic is expected to average around 264,000 with the busiest days expected to be the latter of the two weeks with numbers possibly touching 291,000 guests per day.

According to reports, DXB welcomed a record-breaking 44.9 million guests in the first half of 2024, marking an eight per cent year-on-year increase. In January 2024 alone, DXB handled close to 8 million passengers. The numbers show an 8.4 per cent increase which marks the busiest quarter in history.

If the numbers stay at this projected rate, DXB expects to receive a record 91 million passengers in 2024. This surpasses the previous annual traffic record which stands at 89.1 million in 2018.

How likely is it that this will be the case? Well, Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports said that the airport is expected to ‘comfortably’ exceed 90 million passengers this year. Griffiths added that the growth is partially due to the added network from Emirates and flydubai.

Safe travels everyone!

Images: Supplied by Roads and Transport Authority