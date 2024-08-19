Happy Monday…

Looking for some cool things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty to do including checking out the newly opened Loco Bear, taking the kids to meet Optimus Prime and the gang, watching the EPL and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, August 19

Kick off your week with a flavorful twist at The Croft

From 6pm to 11pm, The Croft is treating diners to a selection of Indian-inspired British curries with delicious accompaniments. For just Dhs99, you can enjoy your meal with a complimentary bottle of hops or a glass of grape.

The Croft , Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, every Mon 6pm to 11pm, Dhs99 per person, Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriott.com

Take the little ones to meet Optimus Prime and the gang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakheel Mall (@nakheelmallpalm)

Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah is inviting little ones and even adults to meet their favourite iconic characters from TRANSFORMERS. Besides posing for photos with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron, there are immersive activities, challenges and virtual showdowns with Decepticons. You can even shop for merch from Virgin Megastore and Toys R Us and stand a chance to win tickets to the upcoming TRANSFORMERS ONE movie.

Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, until Aug 30 until 9pm (meet and greet 2pm to 8pm), Tel: (800) 625 4335, @nakheelmallpalm

Tuesday, August 20

Get together with the ladies at Rodeo Drive

Popular cowboy-themed American gastropub hosts ladies’ night every Tuesday from 6pm where you can enjoy a main course (excluding steak) and four complimentary drinks for just Dhs75. Your night will be backed with tunes from the live Latino band from 10.30pm to 2.30am.

Rodeo Drive, next to White Crown building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, 6pm to 4am, Tel: (0)52 899 3999. @rodeodrivedubai

Save your dirhams at Cafe Society Restaurant

Craving pasta or lasagna for lunch? Head to Cafe Society Restaurant and enjoy these hearty rich dishes for half off. The deal is valid from 12pm to 8pm only on Tuesday.

Cafe Society, Tamani Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, deal valid on 12pm to 8pm on Tues, Tel: (0)4 318 3755, @cafesocietydxb

Wednesday, August 21

Catch the English Premier League at Garden on 8

Everyone’s favourite Dubai Media City pub has great sip deals football fans can enjoy over the English Premier League. You can split a 2.5 litre hops tower for Dhs210, or get a bucket of five for Dhs199. Enjoy the deal from 8pm onwards. And of course, you’ll have those delicious bar bites to pair with it.

garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai Tel: (0) 52 144 7437, @gardenon8dxb

Take a cold plunge at the newly-opened Beit Sisu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Cold plunges offer different benefits such as improved heart health, reduced inflammation and, believe it or not, an improved mood. In your private rooms, pop on your favourite Netflix show (a good distraction), or some relaxing music, before you change into your swimsuit and take the plunge. To warm off, shuffle to the low EMF infrared sauna, and repeat. If you haven’t tried it before, take it slow and push yourself a little more each time. One thing is for sure, you’ll give yourself a pat on the back for doing it once it’s over. Well, that’s one way to cool off from the humidity.

Arjaan by Rotana Hotel, Media City, Dubai, now open, daily 6am to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 554 7822. @beitsisu

Thursday, August 22

Try the viral milkshake and fries combo at Wingstop

A fan of Wingstop? This summer the popular restaurant is offering a unique combo on the menu – its seasoned fries and shakes for just Dhs20. Pick from strawberry, chocolate or vanilla for your shake and yes, don’t be shy to dunk your fries in. The deal is available only until August 29 and only for dine-in customers.

Wingstop, across all branches except IMG, Dhs20 fries and shake combo (dine in only), until Aug 29, @wingstopuae

Take the little ones to Loco Bear

عرض هذا المنشور على Instagram ‏‎تمت مشاركة منشور بواسطة ‏‎What’s On Dubai‎‏ (@‏‎whatsondubai‎‏)‎‏

If you’re looking for an indoor supersized, super-fun entertainment venue that is ideal for everybody in the family, allow us to introduce you to Loco Bear. The brand new Al Quoz outpost is complete with *inhales deeply* laser-tag, rock-climbing, VR experiences, bowling, shuffleboard, obstacle courses, a trampoline park, soft play, slides, arcade games, and so much more, there are two floors of cafes, popcorn and ice cream stalls, a slime room with a glow in the dark slime area – do we need to carry on? The best part? Prices will start from Dhs10.

Loco Bear, Al Quoz, Industrial Area 2, Dubai, now open, from Dhs10, Tel: (800) 56262, @goloco.dxb