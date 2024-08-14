It’s set to open later this month…

Exciting news for families in Dubai: Hamleys, the world’s oldest and largest toy retailer, is bringing a brand-new experience to Dubai Hills Mall this August with the opening of Hamleys Play.

More than just a toy store, Hamleys Play is a magical wonderland of interactive and imaginative play for children of all ages. The space is packed with different play zones such as soft play, hands-on workshops, character meet-and-greets, live performances and shows, a sweet shop, and event space to host birthday parties.

Of course, no visit to Hamleys would be complete without exploring the toys, which you’ll still be able to find in the retail section, including exclusive launches and limited-edition products you won’t find anywhere else.

Can’t wait? Also happening this month, Hamleys, in collaboration with Ribambelle, is hosting fun cookie decorating classes for children at their existing Dubai branches. Join the fun from August 16 to 18 at Hamleys Dubai Mall and August 23 to 25 at Hamleys Mall of the Emirates. Book a slot here.

If you’re not near Dubai Hills Mall, there are still plenty of reasons to get excited… Over at Dubai Mall, there’s a magical new play area called Boo Boo Laand opening very soon. Across 25,000 square feet, there will be plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions spread across four different zones including a snow park, super slide, trampolines, football stadium, princess dress-up area, and arts and crafts area.

Hamleys Play, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. Opening August 2024. @hamleysplay_uae

Images: Provided